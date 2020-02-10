Girls basketball

Standings Through Feb.8

Eastern AA

 Conf.Overall
Billings West 7-0 10-3 
Great Falls CMR 5-2 7-6 
Great Falls 4-3 8-5 
Billings Skyview 3-4 5-8 
Bozeman 3-4 4-8 
Billings Senior 3-4 5-8 
Belgrade 0-8 1-12 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Western AA

 Conf.Overall
Helena Capital 8-1 12-1 
Missoula Hellgate 7-2 11-2 
Missoula Sentinel 7-2 11-2 
Kalispell Glacier 5-4 6-7 
Helena 4-5 6-7 
Butte 4-6 7-7 
Kalispell Flathead 2-7 3-10 
Missoula Big Sky 0-10 0-14 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northwest A

 Conf.Overall
Browning 7-0 12-2 
Columbia Falls 6-1 14-1 
Ronan 6-3 10-5 
Whitefish 3-5 3-12 
Libby 1-6 3-12 
Polson 0-8 0-15 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southeast A

 Conf.Overall
Hardin 5-1 15-1 
Billings Central 4-1 13-2 
Laurel 2-3 10-5 
Livingston 0-6 7-7 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northeast A

 Conf.Overall
Havre 7-0 14-1 
Glendive 5-2 10-5 
Sidney 3-4 4-11 
Lewistown 3-4 3-12 
Miles City 0-8 0-15 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southwest A

 Conf.Overall
Dillon 8-0 11-2 
Hamilton 7-1 11-5 
Corvallis 4-4 9-6 
Frenchtown 4-5 8-8 
Stevensville 2-6 4-11 
Butte Central 0-9 1-15 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

2B

 Conf.Overall
Harlem 6-1 15-1 
Glasgow 4-2 10-6 
Malta 5-2 10-5 
Poplar 1-6 5-11 
Wolf Point 1-6 5-11 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

3B

 Conf.Overall
Forsyth 8-1 14-2 
St. Labre 7-2 14-2 
Colstrip 7-3 12-4 
Lodge Grass 3-6 7-9 
Baker 2-7 7-9 
Lame Deer 0-8 5-10 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

4B

 Conf.Overall
Columbus 9-0 11-5 
Roundup 7-2 11-4 
Huntley Project 3-6 6-10 
Shepherd 3-6 3-14 
Joliet 2-6 5-11 
Red Lodge 2-6 4-12 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

5B

 Conf.Overall
Big Timber 9-0 16-0 
Whitehall 6-3 11-4 
Three Forks 5-5 8-8 
Townsend 3-5 7-9 
Jefferson 3-6 6-9 
Manhattan 1-8 5-11 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

6B

 Conf.Overall
Missoula Loyola 6-0 16-0 
Anaconda 5-1 11-5 
Florence 4-3 10-6 
Deer Lodge 2-5 2-14 
Arlee 0-8 2-14 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

7B

 Conf.Overall
Bigfork 6-1 9-6 
Eureka 5-2 11-5 
Thompson Falls 4-2 12-4 
St. Ignatius 1-5 6-10 
Troy 0-6 0-11 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

2C

 Conf.Overall
Westby-Grenora 7-0 15-1 
Froid-Lake 6-1 12-4 
Plentywood 5-2 11-5 
Culbertson 4-3 9-7 
Richey-Lambert 3-4 10-6 
Savage 3-4 8-8 
Circle 3-4 10-6 
Bainville 2-5 4-12 
Fairview 2-5 3-13 
Brockton 0-7 0-16 
   
   
   
   
   

3C

 Conf.Overall
Scobey 9-0 15-1 
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 6-2 9-7 
Dodson 4-4 9-7 
Frazer 4-4 6-10 
Lustre Christian 2-6 5-11 
Nashua 0-9 1-16 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

4C

 Conf.Overall
Melstone 13-0 16-0 
Wibaux 11-2 14-2 
Northern Cheyenne 9-5 10-7 
Ekalaka 8-5 10-6 
Jordan 6-8 6-10 
Broadus 5-8 5-11 
Custer-Hysham 5-9 6-10 
Plevna 2-11 2-11 
Terry 0-14 0-16 
   
   
   
   
   
   

6C

 Conf.Overall
Plenty Coups 12-0 13-1 
Harlowton-Ryegate 9-2 11-5 
Bridger 10-3 11-5 
Park City 9-4 10-6 
Roberts 6-6 7-9 
Reed Point-Rapelje 4-8 5-11 
Absarokee 3-9 5-10 
Fromberg1-11 2-13 
Broadview-Lavina1-12 2-14 
   
   
   
   
   
   

8C

 Conf.Overall
Roy-Winifred 10-1 15-1 
Belt 9-1 15-1 
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 6-4 9-7 
Geraldine-Highwood 4-6 9-7 
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 4-6 6-9 
Centerville 2-8 5-11 
Winnett-Grass Range 1-10 2-14 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

9C

 Conf.Overall
Fort Benton 12-0 16-0 
Turner 9-3 11-5 
North Star 8-4 11-4 
Hays-Lodgepole 8-5 10-6 
Box Elder 7-6 8-8 
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 3-9 4-9 
Big Sandy 1-11 2-14 
Chinook  1-11 1-15 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

10C

 Conf.Overall
Augusta 11-1 14-2 
Simms 10-2 12-4 
Cascade 9-4 11-5 
Power 7-4 8-7 
Valier 5-7 6-9 
Sunburst 4-8 6-10 
Heart Butte 2-11 2-12 
Dutton-Brady 0-11 0-15 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

11C

 Conf.Overall
Manhattan Christian 7-0 14-2 
West Yellowstone 5-2 12-2 
Gardiner 4-3 9-5 
Lone Peak1-6 4-9 
Shields Valley 1-7 3-12 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Gazette and 406mtsports.com

seek league standings

Boys and girls basketball district secretaries, athletic directors and coaches are encouraged to fax or email your league's standings to The Gazette each Monday by 3 p.m. Standings can be faxed to 406-657-1208 or emailed to: sports@billingsgazette.com.

