Standings Through Jan. 22

Eastern AA

 Conf.Overall
Billings West 5-0 9-0 
Billings Skyview 4-1 6-2 
Great Falls CMR 3-1 4-4 
Billings Senior 3-2 4-5 
Great Falls 2-2 2-6 
Bozeman 2-3 2-7 
Belgrade 0-5 0-9 
Bozeman0-5 0-9 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Western AA

 Conf.Overall
Kalispell Flathead 5-0 9-0 
Missoula Hellgate 3-0 7-0 
Missoula Sentinel 3-2 5-4 
Helena 2-2 5-3 
Butte 2-3 5-4 
Missoula Big Sky 1-2 3-4 
Helena Capital 1-3 4-4 
Kalispell Glacier0-5 0-8 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northwest A

 Conf.Overall
Columbia Falls 5-1 8-3 
Browning 4-1 7-2 
Ronan 4-3 7-4 
Polson 3-3 4-8 
Whitefish 1-4 3-6 
Libby 0-5 1-10 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southeast A

 Conf.Overall
Hardin 5-0 11-1 
Billings Central 3-1 10-2 
Laurel 3-2 6-4 
Lockwood 1-3 2-9 
Livingston 0-6 1-10 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northeast A

 Conf.Overall
Havre 6-0 10-1 
Miles City 3-1 5-5 
Lewistown 2-2 5-6 
Sidney 1-4 2-10 
Glendive 0-5 0-12 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southwest A

 Conf.Overall
Dillon 6-0 9-1
Hamilton5-1 10-2 
Frenchtown 5-3 8-3 
Butte Central 4-3 5-6 
Stevensville 3-4 5-6 
Corvallis 0-5 1-10 
East Helena 0-7 1-11 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

1B

 Conf.Overall
Fairfield 6-0 8-4 
Cut Bank 5-2 5-6 
Choteau 3-2 5-6 
Rocky Boy 1-3 2-6 
Conrad 1-5 2-9 
Shelby 1-5 1-8 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

2B

 Conf.Overall
Malta 5-0 9-1 
Wolf Point 4-2 6-4 
Glasgow 2-2 7-4 
Harlem 1-3 5-5 
Poplar 0-5 4-7 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

3B

 Conf.Overall
Colstrip 6-0 11-1 
Forsyth 3-2 7-4 
Lodge Grass 2-2 5-4 
Baker 2-3 5-5 
Lame Deer 1-2 2-6 
St. Labre 0-5 0-8 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

4B

 Conf.Overall
Red Lodge 5-0 10-2 
Columbus 5-1 7-4 
Huntley Project 4-2 8-4 
Shepherd 3-4 5-7 
Joliet1-5 2-10 
Roundup 0-6 0-8 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

5B

 Conf.Overall
Jefferson 7-0 13-0 
Big Timber 5-2 9-3 
Three Forks 4-2 5-7 
Manhattan 2-4 6-6 
Townsend 1-6 1-10 
Whitehall 0-6 0-6 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

2C

 Conf.Overall
Culbertson 3-0 10-1 
Froid-Lake 3-0 9-3 
Plentywood 2-0 10-1 
Westby-Grenora 1-1 7-2 
Bainville 1-2 4-7 
Circle 1-2 7-4 
Richey-Lambert 1-2 4-7 
Savage 1-2 3-8 
Brockton 0-1 0-8 
Fairview 0-4 1-10 
   
   
   
   
   

3C

 Conf.Overall
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 4-0 9-1 
Scobey-Opheim 5-1 6-4 
Lustre Christian 3-3 5-7 
Nashua 3-3 7-5 
Dodson 1-3 1-8 
Frazer 0-6 1-12 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

4C

 Conf.Overall
Melstone 8-0 10-2 
Jordan 8-2 10-2 
Ekalaka 6-2 9-3 
Broadus 6-3 7-5 
Wibaux 4-6 4-10 
Custer-Hysham 2-6 2-9 
Plevna 1-6 2-6 
Terry 0-8 1-11 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

8C

 Conf.Overall
Roy-Winifred 7-0 10-0 
Belt 5-1 9-1 
Great Falls Central 6-2 9-2 
Geraldine-Highwood 5-3 7-4 
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 5-4 5-7 
Centerville3-6 6-6 
Winnett-Grass Range 1-8 2-9 
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 0-8 0-12 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

9C

 Conf.Overall
Box Elder 7-0 8-1
Chinook 7-1 9-2 
North Star 6-2 9-2 
Fort Benton 4-4 6-5 
Hays-Lodgepole 3-4 7-4 
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 2-4 5-4 
Big Sandy 1-6 4-6 
Turner 0-9 3-9 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

10C

 Conf.Overall
Simms 8-0 11-1 
Augusta 7-2 9-2 
Heart Butte 6-2 7-4 
Valier 4-5 6-6 
Power3-6 3-8 
Sunburst 3-5 3-8 
Cascade 2-7 2-10 
Dutton-Brady 1-7 1-10 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

12C

 Conf.Overall
Manhattan Christian 5-0 11-0 
Ennis7-29-2 
Shields Valley 5-1 11-1 
Twin Bridges 5-0 9-1 
West Yellowstone 6-4 7-5 
Gardiner 4-3 5-4 
Lone Peak 3-5 4-6 
Sheridan 2-6 3-7 
White Sulphur Springs 1-4 3-5 
Lima 1-6 1-6 
Harrison-Willow Creek 0-5 0-6 
   
   
   
   

406mtsports.com and Billings Gazette seek high school basketball standings

Basketball district secretaries, athletic directors or coaches are encouraged to fax or email your league's standings to The Billings Gazette each Monday by 3 p.m. so we can get them in Tuesday's editions. If you are a conference secretary and post a page on the internet with the standings, please alert us to the site and send us a link. 

Standings can be faxed to 406-657-1208 or emailed to sports@billingsgazette.com.

