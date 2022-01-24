Standings Through Jan. 22
Eastern AA
|Conf.
|Overall
|Billings West
|5-0
|9-0
|Billings Skyview
|4-1
|6-2
|Great Falls CMR
|3-1
|4-4
|Billings Senior
|3-2
|4-5
|Great Falls
|2-2
|2-6
|Bozeman
|2-3
|2-7
|Belgrade
|0-5
|0-9
|Bozeman
|0-5
|0-9
Western AA
|Conf.
|Overall
|Kalispell Flathead
|5-0
|9-0
|Missoula Hellgate
|3-0
|7-0
|Missoula Sentinel
|3-2
|5-4
|Helena
|2-2
|5-3
|Butte
|2-3
|5-4
|Missoula Big Sky
|1-2
|3-4
|Helena Capital
|1-3
|4-4
|Kalispell Glacier
|0-5
|0-8
Northwest A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Columbia Falls
|5-1
|8-3
|Browning
|4-1
|7-2
|Ronan
|4-3
|7-4
|Polson
|3-3
|4-8
|Whitefish
|1-4
|3-6
|Libby
|0-5
|1-10
Southeast A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Hardin
|5-0
|11-1
|Billings Central
|3-1
|10-2
|Laurel
|3-2
|6-4
|Lockwood
|1-3
|2-9
|Livingston
|0-6
|1-10
Northeast A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Havre
|6-0
|10-1
|Miles City
|3-1
|5-5
|Lewistown
|2-2
|5-6
|Sidney
|1-4
|2-10
|Glendive
|0-5
|0-12
Southwest A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Dillon
|6-0
|9-1
|Hamilton
|5-1
|10-2
|Frenchtown
|5-3
|8-3
|Butte Central
|4-3
|5-6
|Stevensville
|3-4
|5-6
|Corvallis
|0-5
|1-10
|East Helena
|0-7
|1-11
1B
|Conf.
|Overall
|Fairfield
|6-0
|8-4
|Cut Bank
|5-2
|5-6
|Choteau
|3-2
|5-6
|Rocky Boy
|1-3
|2-6
|Conrad
|1-5
|2-9
|Shelby
|1-5
|1-8
2B
|Conf.
|Overall
|Malta
|5-0
|9-1
|Wolf Point
|4-2
|6-4
|Glasgow
|2-2
|7-4
|Harlem
|1-3
|5-5
|Poplar
|0-5
|4-7
3B
|Conf.
|Overall
|Colstrip
|6-0
|11-1
|Forsyth
|3-2
|7-4
|Lodge Grass
|2-2
|5-4
|Baker
|2-3
|5-5
|Lame Deer
|1-2
|2-6
|St. Labre
|0-5
|0-8
4B
|Conf.
|Overall
|Red Lodge
|5-0
|10-2
|Columbus
|5-1
|7-4
|Huntley Project
|4-2
|8-4
|Shepherd
|3-4
|5-7
|Joliet
|1-5
|2-10
|Roundup
|0-6
|0-8
5B
|Conf.
|Overall
|Jefferson
|7-0
|13-0
|Big Timber
|5-2
|9-3
|Three Forks
|4-2
|5-7
|Manhattan
|2-4
|6-6
|Townsend
|1-6
|1-10
|Whitehall
|0-6
|0-6
2C
|Conf.
|Overall
|Culbertson
|3-0
|10-1
|Froid-Lake
|3-0
|9-3
|Plentywood
|2-0
|10-1
|Westby-Grenora
|1-1
|7-2
|Bainville
|1-2
|4-7
|Circle
|1-2
|7-4
|Richey-Lambert
|1-2
|4-7
|Savage
|1-2
|3-8
|Brockton
|0-1
|0-8
|Fairview
|0-4
|1-10
3C
|Conf.
|Overall
|Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale
|4-0
|9-1
|Scobey-Opheim
|5-1
|6-4
|Lustre Christian
|3-3
|5-7
|Nashua
|3-3
|7-5
|Dodson
|1-3
|1-8
|Frazer
|0-6
|1-12
4C
|Conf.
|Overall
|Melstone
|8-0
|10-2
|Jordan
|8-2
|10-2
|Ekalaka
|6-2
|9-3
|Broadus
|6-3
|7-5
|Wibaux
|4-6
|4-10
|Custer-Hysham
|2-6
|2-9
|Plevna
|1-6
|2-6
|Terry
|0-8
|1-11
8C
|Conf.
|Overall
|Roy-Winifred
|7-0
|10-0
|Belt
|5-1
|9-1
|Great Falls Central
|6-2
|9-2
|Geraldine-Highwood
|5-3
|7-4
|Denton-Geyser-Stanford
|5-4
|5-7
|Centerville
|3-6
|6-6
|Winnett-Grass Range
|1-8
|2-9
|Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap
|0-8
|0-12
9C
|Conf.
|Overall
|Box Elder
|7-0
|8-1
|Chinook
|7-1
|9-2
|North Star
|6-2
|9-2
|Fort Benton
|4-4
|6-5
|Hays-Lodgepole
|3-4
|7-4
|Chester-Joplin-Inverness
|2-4
|5-4
|Big Sandy
|1-6
|4-6
|Turner
|0-9
|3-9
10C
|Conf.
|Overall
|Simms
|8-0
|11-1
|Augusta
|7-2
|9-2
|Heart Butte
|6-2
|7-4
|Valier
|4-5
|6-6
|Power
|3-6
|3-8
|Sunburst
|3-5
|3-8
|Cascade
|2-7
|2-10
|Dutton-Brady
|1-7
|1-10
12C
|Conf.
|Overall
|Manhattan Christian
|5-0
|11-0
|Ennis
|7-2
|9-2
|Shields Valley
|5-1
|11-1
|Twin Bridges
|5-0
|9-1
|West Yellowstone
|6-4
|7-5
|Gardiner
|4-3
|5-4
|Lone Peak
|3-5
|4-6
|Sheridan
|2-6
|3-7
|White Sulphur Springs
|1-4
|3-5
|Lima
|1-6
|1-6
|Harrison-Willow Creek
|0-5
|0-6
406mtsports.com and Billings Gazette seek high school basketball standings
Basketball district secretaries, athletic directors or coaches are encouraged to fax or email your league's standings to The Billings Gazette each Monday by 3 p.m. so we can get them in Tuesday's editions. If you are a conference secretary and post a page on the internet with the standings, please alert us to the site and send us a link.
Standings can be faxed to 406-657-1208 or emailed to sports@billingsgazette.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.