High School Girls

Standings Through Dec. 23

Northeast A

 Conf.Overall
Havre 2-0 3-1 
Lewistown 1-0 1-3 
Sidney1-0 1-3 
Glendive 0-1 1-3 
Miles City 0-3 0-5 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southeast A

 Conf.Overall
Billings Central 2-0 4-0 
Hardin 1-1 6-1 
Laurel 0-0 3-2 
Livingston 0-2 2-2 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southwest A

 Conf.Overall
Dillon1-0 3-1 
Hamilton 1-0 3-2 
Corvallis 1-1 3-2 
Frenchtown 1-1 2-3 
Stevensville1-1 2-4 
Butte Central 0-2 1-5 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northwest A

 Conf.Overall
Browning 2-0 3-1 
Whitefish 1-0 1-4 
Ronan 1-1 4-2 
Columbia Falls 0-0 4-0 
Libby 0-1 1-4 
Polson 0-2 0-4 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

4C

 Conf.Overall
Jordan 3-0 3-2 
Wibaux 2-0 4-0 
Melstone 1-0 4-0 
Northern Cheyenne 2-1 2-3 
Broadus 1-2 1-3 
Ekalaka 0-1 2-2 
Custer-Hysham 0-2 1-3 
Plevna 0-2 0-2 
Terry 0-3 0-5 
   
   
   
   
   
   

9C

 Conf.Overall
Box Elder 2-0 3-1 
Fort Benton 2-0 4-0 
Chinook 1-1 1-3 
Hays-Lodgepole 1-1 3-1 
North Star 1-1 3-1 
Turner 1-1 2-2 
Big Sandy 0-2 1-3 
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 0-2 0-2 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

11C

 Conf.Overall
Manhattan Christian 1-0 4-1 
West Yellowstone 1-0 4-0 
Gardiner 1-0 2-2 
Lone Peak 0-1 2-1 
Shields Valley 0-2 0-4 
White Sulphur Springs 0-0 0-3 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Gazette and 406mtsports.com

seek league standings

Boys and girls basketball district secretaries, athletic directors and coaches are encouraged to fax or email your league's standings to The Gazette each Monday by 3 p.m. Standings can be faxed to 406-657-1208 or emailed to: sports@billingsgazette.com.

