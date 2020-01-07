Standings Through Jan. 4

Northwest A

 Conf.Overall
Browning 3-0 5-1 
Ronan 1-1 4-2 
Whitefish 1-1 1-5 
Columbia Falls 0-0 5-0 
Libby 0-1 1-4 
Polson 0-2 0-6 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southeast A

 Conf.Overall
Billings Central 2-0 6-0 
Hardin 2-1 7-1 
Laurel 0-1 3-3 
Livingston 0-2 3-2 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northeast A

 Conf.Overall
Havre 2-0 5-1 
Sidney 2-0 2-3 
Lewistown 2-1 2-4 
Glendive 1-1 3-3 
Miles City 0-5 0-7 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southwest A

 Conf.Overall
Hamilton 2-0 4-3 
Dillon 1-0 3-2 
Corvallis1-1 3-2 
Frenchtown 1-1 3-3 
Stevensville 1-1 2-5 
Butte Central 0-3 1-6 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

2B

 Conf.Overall
Harlem 2-0 6-0 
Glasgow 1-0 5-1 
Malta 2-1 3-3 
Poplar 1-2 2-6 
Wolf Point 0-3 1-5 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

2C

 Conf.Overall
Plentywood 3-0 5-2 
Culbertson 1-0 3-3 
Westby-Grenora 0-0 5-0 
Richey-Lambert 0-0 5-1 
Froid-Lake 0-0 4-2 
Savage 0-0 3-3 
Fairview 0-0 1-5 
Circle 0-1 4-3 
Bainville 0-1 1-5 
Brockton 0-2 0-7 
   
   
   
   
   

3C

 Conf.Overall
Scobey 2-0 4-1 
Lustre Christian 1-0 4-3 
Saco-WW-Hinsdale 1-0 3-4 
Dodson 1-1 5-2 
Frazer 0-1 2-6 
Nashua 0-3 1-6 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

4C

 Conf.Overall
Melstone 3-0 6-0 
Wibaux 3-1 5-1 
Northern Cheyenne 3-1 4-3 
Jordan 3-1 3-3 
Ekalaka 1-2 3-3 
Custer-Hysham 1-3 2-4 
Broadus 1-3 1-5 
Plevna 0-3 0-3 
Terry 0-3 0-5 
   
   
   
   
   
   

9C

 Conf.Overall
Fort Benton 4-0 6-0 
Turner 2-1 4-2 
Box Elder 2-1 3-2 
North Star 1-1 4-1 
Hays-Lodgepole 2-2 4-2 
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 1-2 2-2 
Chinook 1-3 1-5 
 Big Sandy0-3 1-5 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

11C

 Conf.Overall
West Yellowstone 1-0 5-0 
Manhattan Christian1-0 4-1 
Gardiner 1-0 2-2 
Shields Valley 1-2 2-4 
Lone Peak 0-2 3-2 
White Sulphur Springs 0-0 0-0 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

