Thursday

Bigfork 46, Polson 6

Corvallis 55, Ronan 39

Dillon 58, Belgrade 38

Forsyth 42, Roundup 25

Fort Benton 64, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 16

Glasgow 71, Wolf Point 40

Hardin 86, Lodge Grass 54

Hot Springs 48, St. Regis 43

Huntley Project 55, Shepherd 53

Livingston 62, Manhattan 40

Melstone 74, Custer-Hysham 28

Missoula Hellgate 59, Kalispell Glacier 51

Missoula Sentinel 60, Helena 47

Plenty Coups 64, Fromberg 8

Simms 63, Sunburst 32

Thompson Falls 64, St. Ignatius 49

Valier 66, Dutton-Brady 23

Friday scores

Alberton-Superior 48, Valley Christian 27

Augusta 48, Dutton-Brady 27

Belt 62, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 21

Big Timber 63, Manhattan 35

Billings Central def. Lewistown, forfeit

Billings West 50, Billings Skyview 41

Bozeman 57, Billings Senior 50

Bridger 43, Absarokee 32

Cascade 42, Great Falls Central 33

Columbus 64, Red Lodge 30

Dodson 55, Frazer 42

Ennis 47, Drummond 34

Ekalaka 63, Terry 8

Eureka 57, Troy 4

Fairfield 65, Choteau 55

Fairview 52, Bainville 30

Forsyth 74, Lame Deer 60

Froid-Lake 31, Circle 29

Glasgow 41, Malta 22

Harlowton-Ryegate 52, Broadview-Lavina 11

Havre 67, Browning 35

Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 50, Centerville 45

Joliet 47, Roundup 35

Jordan 51, Winnett-Grass Range 41

Kalispell Flathead 56, Butte 52

Laurel 61, Sidney 38

Manhattan Christian 72, Gardiner 46

Melstone 66, Broadus 14

North Star 66, Chinook 26

Park City 61, Roberts 30

Plains 52, Noxon 9

Plenty Coups 71, Reed Point-Rapelje 29

Plentywood 65, Savage 35

Power 44, Sunburst 33

Richey-Lambert 69, Brockton 19

Roy-Winifred 77, Hays-Lodgepole 40

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 76, Lustre Christian 13

Seeley-Swan 56, Darby 31

Shelby 55, Cut Bank 39

St. Labre 58, Miles City 43

Three Forks 42, Deer Lodge 18

Townsend 27, Whitehall 26

Turner 60, Big Sandy 25

Twin Bridges 45, Harrison-Willow Creek 23

West Yellowstone 54, Lone Peak 19

Westby-Grenora 54, Culbertson 36

Whitefish 31, Stevensville 30

Wibaux 57, Plevna 35

Sign up for our high school sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments