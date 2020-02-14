Thursday
Bigfork 46, Polson 6
Corvallis 55, Ronan 39
Dillon 58, Belgrade 38
Forsyth 42, Roundup 25
Fort Benton 64, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 16
Glasgow 71, Wolf Point 40
Hardin 86, Lodge Grass 54
Hot Springs 48, St. Regis 43
Huntley Project 55, Shepherd 53
Livingston 62, Manhattan 40
Melstone 74, Custer-Hysham 28
Missoula Hellgate 59, Kalispell Glacier 51
Missoula Sentinel 60, Helena 47
Plenty Coups 64, Fromberg 8
Simms 63, Sunburst 32
Thompson Falls 64, St. Ignatius 49
Valier 66, Dutton-Brady 23
Friday scores
Alberton-Superior 48, Valley Christian 27
Augusta 48, Dutton-Brady 27
Belt 62, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 21
Big Timber 63, Manhattan 35
Billings Central def. Lewistown, forfeit
Billings West 50, Billings Skyview 41
Bozeman 57, Billings Senior 50
Bridger 43, Absarokee 32
Cascade 42, Great Falls Central 33
Columbus 64, Red Lodge 30
Dodson 55, Frazer 42
Ennis 47, Drummond 34
Ekalaka 63, Terry 8
Eureka 57, Troy 4
Fairfield 65, Choteau 55
Fairview 52, Bainville 30
Forsyth 74, Lame Deer 60
Froid-Lake 31, Circle 29
Glasgow 41, Malta 22
Harlowton-Ryegate 52, Broadview-Lavina 11
Havre 67, Browning 35
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 50, Centerville 45
Joliet 47, Roundup 35
Jordan 51, Winnett-Grass Range 41
Kalispell Flathead 56, Butte 52
Laurel 61, Sidney 38
Manhattan Christian 72, Gardiner 46
Melstone 66, Broadus 14
North Star 66, Chinook 26
Park City 61, Roberts 30
Plains 52, Noxon 9
Plenty Coups 71, Reed Point-Rapelje 29
Plentywood 65, Savage 35
Power 44, Sunburst 33
Richey-Lambert 69, Brockton 19
Roy-Winifred 77, Hays-Lodgepole 40
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 76, Lustre Christian 13
Seeley-Swan 56, Darby 31
Shelby 55, Cut Bank 39
St. Labre 58, Miles City 43
Three Forks 42, Deer Lodge 18
Townsend 27, Whitehall 26
Turner 60, Big Sandy 25
Twin Bridges 45, Harrison-Willow Creek 23
West Yellowstone 54, Lone Peak 19
Westby-Grenora 54, Culbertson 36
Whitefish 31, Stevensville 30
Wibaux 57, Plevna 35
