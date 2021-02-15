Girls basketball

Standings Through Feb. 13

Eastern AA

 Conf.Overall
Billings West 10-0 10-0 
Bozeman 7-3 7-3 
Billings Skyview  7-3 7-3 
Great Falls 6-3 6-3 
Billings Senior 5-4 5-4 
Great Falls CMR 3-7 3-7 
Belgrade 1-9 1-9 
Bozeman Gallatin 0-10 0-10 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Western AA

 Conf.Overall
Missoula Hellgate 9-0 9-0 
Helena Capital 8-1 8-1 
Missoula Sentinel 6-4 6-4 
Kalispell Glacier 6-5 6-5 
Helena 3-5 3-5 
Butte 3-8 3-8 
Kalispell Flathead 2-7 2-7 
Missoula Big Sky 1-8 1-8 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northwest A

 Conf.Overall
Columbia Falls 9-0 15-0 
Whitefish 5-2 9-3 
Ronan 4-3 8-5 
Browning 4-4 6-5 
Libby 2-7 3-9 
Polson 0-8 0-13 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southeast A

 Conf.Overall
Billings Central 4-1 12-1 
Hardin 4-2 9-3 
Laurel 3-2 9-3 
Livingston 0-6 4-8 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northeast A

 Conf.Overall
Havre 8-0 12-1 
Sidney 4-3 6-6 
Glendive 3-4 5-7 
Miles City 2-6 2-10 
Lewistown 2-6 3-10 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southwest A

 Conf.Overall
Butte Central 6-2 10-2 
Frenchtown 5-3 6-7 
Hamilton 4-4 8-5 
Dillon 5-3 5-3 
Corvallis 5-4 6-8 
Stevensville 1-8 2-11 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

1B

 Conf.Overall
Fairfield 10-0 10-5 
Choteau 8-2 9-4 
Great Falls Central 5-5 7-6 
Shelby4-6 4-8 
Cut Bank 3-5 3-5 
Conrad 3-6 5-6 
Rocky Boy 0-9 0-11 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

2B

 Conf.Overall
Malta 6-0 10-2 
Glasgow 5-2 8-5 
Harlem 2-3 3-6 
Wolf Point1-3 1-5 
Poplar 0-6 2-9 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

3B

 Conf.Overall
Colstrip 8-0 14-0 
Forsyth 5-2 8-4 
Baker 3-4 5-6 
Lodge Grass2-5 6-7 
Lame Deer 0-7 0-9 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

4B

 Conf.Overall
Roundup 7-1 11-2 
Columbus 6-2 8-4 
Red Lodge 6-3 8-6 
Joliet 4-4 4-9 
Shepherd 2-6 2-10 
Huntley Project 0-9 0-14 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

5B

 Conf.Overall
Big Timber 9-0 15-0 
Whitehall 5-3 8-5 
Jefferson 5-3 8-4 
Townsend 2-4 2-8 
Three Forks 2-6 2-12 
Manhattan 2-8 2-12 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

6B

 Conf.Overall
Anaconda 6-1 9-4 
Missoula Loyola 6-2 12-3 
Florence 4-3 4-7 
Deer Lodge 1-6 1-8 
Arlee 1-6 1-11 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

7B

 Conf.Overall
Eureka 6-1 11-5 
Thompson Falls 7-1 11-2 
Bigfork 3-5 8-7 
St. Ignatius 2-5 8-6 
Troy 0-6 0-8 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

2C

 Conf.Overall
Plentywood 9-0 13-2 
Froid-Lake 8-1 12-5 
Westby-Grenora 7-2 8-6 
Circle 5-4 8-5 
Culbertson 4-5 5-5 
Savage 4-5 7-8 
Bainville 3-6 3-10 
Fairview 3-6 2-11 
Richey-Lambert 2-7 4-9 
Brockton 0-9 0-11 
   
   
   
   
   

6C

 Conf.Overall
Harlowton-Ryegate 11-1 12-1 
Bridger 12-2 12-2 
Roberts 10-4 10-4 
Plenty Coups 7-5 7-5 
Park City 5-6 5-6 
Absarokee 6-6 6-6 
Broadview-Lavina 3-10 3-10 
Reed Point-Rapelje 2-8 2-8 
Fromberg 0-14 0-14 
   
   
   
   
   
   

8C

 Conf.Overall
Belt 11-1 11-1 
Roy-Winifred9-1 9-1 
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 8-4 8-4 
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 6-6 6-6 
Geraldine-Highwood 4-7 4-7 
Centerville 2-9 2-9 
Winnett-Grass Range 0-12 0-12 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

9C

 Conf.Overall
Fort Benton 12-0 15-0 
Turner 10-3 10-3 
North Star11-311-3 
Box Elder 7-6 8-6 
Hays-Lodgepole4-7 5-8 
Chinook 4-9 5-9 
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 1-9 1-9 
Big Sandy 0-12 0-12 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

10C

 Conf.Overall
Augusta 11-3 11-3 
Valier 11-3 13-3 
Power 11-3 11-5 
Cascade 9-5 8-7 
Heart Butte 7-7 7-8 
Simms 5-9 6-10 
Sunburst 2-12 2-14 
Dutton-Brady 0-12 0-12 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Gazette and 406mtsports.com

seek league standings

Boys and girls basketball district secretaries, athletic directors and coaches are encouraged to fax or email your league's standings to The Gazette each Monday by 3 p.m. Standings can be faxed to 406-657-1208 or emailed to: sports@billingsgazette.com.

