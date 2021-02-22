Girls basketball

Standings Through Feb. 20

Eastern AA

 Conf.Overall
Billings West 11-1 11-1 
Bozeman 9-3 9-3 
Billings Skyview 9-3 9-3 
Great Falls 7-4 7-4 
Billings Senior 6-5 6-5 
Great Falls CMR 4-8 4-8 
Belgrade 1-11 1-11 
Bozeman Gallatin 0-12 0-12 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Western AA

 Conf.Overall
Helena Capital 11-1 11-1 
Missoula Hellgate 10-1 10-1 
Missoula Sentinel 6-5 6-5 
Kalispell Glacier 7-6 7-6 
Helena 5-6 5-6 
Butte 3-9 3-9 
Kalispell Flathead 2-9 2-9 
Missoula Big Sky 1-8 1-8 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northwest A

 Conf.Overall
Columbia Falls10-0 16-0 
Whitefish 7-3 11-4 
Browning 6-4 8-5 
Ronan 5-5 9-7 
Libby 2-8 3-11 
Polson 0-10 0-15 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southeast A

 Conf.Overall
Billings Central 5-1 13-1 
Hardin 4-2 10-3 
Laurel 3-3 10-4 
Livingston 0-6 7-8 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northeast A

 Conf.Overall
Havre 8-0 12-1 
Glendive 4-4 7-8 
Sidney 4-4 7-8 
Miles City 2-6 2-11 
Lewistown 2-6 3-11 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southwest A

 Conf.Overall
Butte Central 7-3 11-4 
Dillon 6-4 9-6 
Hamilton 6-4 10-5 
Frenchtown 5-5 6-9 
Corvallis 5-5 6-9 
Stevensville 1-9 2-12 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Tags

Load comments