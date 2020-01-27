Girls basketball

Standings Through Jan. 25

Eastern AA

 Conf.Overall
Billings West 4-0 6-3 
Great Falls CMR 2-1 4-4 
Great Falls 2-1 7-3 
Bozeman 2-2 3-6 
Billings Senior 1-2 3-5 
Billings Skyview 1-2 3-5 
Belgrade 0-4 1-8 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Western AA

 Conf.Overall
Helena Capital 5-0 9-0 
Missoula Sentinel 4-1 8-1 
Missoula Hellgate 3-1 8-1 
Kalispell Glacier 3-2 4-5 
Helena 2-3 4-5 
Butte 2-3 5-4 
Kalispell Flathead 1-4 2-7 
Missoula Big Sky 0-6 0-10 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northwest A

 Conf.Overall
Browning 6-0 9-2 
Columbia Falls 2-1 9-1 
Ronan 4-2 8-4 
Whitefish 3-3 3-9 
Libby 1-4 3-8 
Polson 0-6 0-12 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southeast A

 Conf.Overall
Hardin 4-1 12-1 
Billings Central3-1 10-1 
Laurel 1-1 8-3 
Livingston 0-5 5-6 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northeast A

 Conf.Overall
Havre 6-0 11-1 
Glendive 3-2 6-5 
Sidney 3-2 4-8 
Lewistown 2-3 2-10 
Miles City 0-7 0-12 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southwest A

 Conf.Overall
Dillon 5-0 8-2 
Hamilton 4-1 7-5 
Frenchtown 4-2 7-5 
Stevensville 2-3 4-7 
Corvallis 2-4 6-5 
Butte Central 0-7 1-12 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

3B

 Conf.Overall
Forsyth 5-1 10-2 
St. Labre 5-210-2 
Colstrip 4-2 9-3 
Lodge Grass 3-3 6-6 
Baker 1-5 5-7 
Lame Deer 0-5 5-7 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

4B

 Conf.Overall
Columbus 6-0 8-4 
Roundup 5-1 9-3 
Huntley Project 3-3 6-6 
Joliet 2-4 4-8 
Shepherd 2-5 2-11 
 Red Lodge0-5 1-9
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

5B

 Conf.Overall
Big Timber 7-0 12-0 
Whitehall 5-1 10-2 
Three Forks3-3 4-8 
Jefferson 3-4 5-7 
Townsend 1-5 4-8 
Manhattan 0-6 3-9 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

2C

 Conf.Overall
Westby-Grenora 4-0 12-0 
Froid-Lake 3-0 9-3 
Culbertson 3-0 8-4 
Plentywood 3-1 8-4 
Bainville 2-1 3-9 
Richey-Lambert 1-2 8-4 
Savage 1-2 6-6 
Circle 1-3 8-5 
Fairview 0-4 1-11 
Brockton 0-4 0-12 
   
   
   
   
   

3C

 Conf.Overall
Scobey 7-0 10-2 
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale4-1 7-6 
Dodson 3-3 7-5 
Lustre Christian2-4 5-8 
Frazer 2-4 4-10 
Nashua 0-6 1-12 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

4C

 Conf.Overall
Melstone 9-0 12-0 
Wibaux 9-1 12-1 
Northern Cheyenne 7-2 8-4 
Ekalaka 5-4 7-5 
Jordan 5-5 5-7 
Broadus 4-6 4-8 
Custer-Hysham 2-8 3-9 
Plevna 1-7 1-7 
Terry 0-10 0-12 
   
   
   
   
   
   

6C

 Conf.Overall
Plenty Coups 9-0 10-1 
Harlowton-Ryegate 8-1 10-2 
Park City 7-3 8-4 
Bridger 7-3 8-5 
Roberts 4-5 5-7 
Reed Point-Rapelje 4-6 5-8 
Absarokee 1-8 3-9 
Broadview-Lavina 1-8 2-10 
Fromberg 1-8 2-10 
   
   
   
   
   
   

8C

 Conf.Overall
Roy-Winifred 7-1 11-1 
Belt 6-1 11-1 
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 5-3 7-5 
Geraldine-Highwood 3-4 7-5 
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 3-4 4-7 
Centerville 1-6 3-9 
Winnett-Grass Range 1-7 2-11 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

9C

 Conf.Overall
Fort Benton 9-0 12-0 
North Star 6-3 9-3 
Turner 6-3 8-4 
Hays-Lodgepole 6-3 8-4 
Box Elder 5-4 6-6 
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 2-7 3-7 
Big Sandy 1-8 2-10 
Chinook 1-8 1-11 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

10C

 Conf.Overall
Augusta 9-0 11-1 
Simms 6-3 8-4 
Power 6-3 7-5 
Cascade 6-3 8-4 
Valier 4-5 5-7 
Sunburst 3-6 5-7 
Heart Butte 1-8 1-9 
Dutton-Brady 0-8 0-12 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

11C

 Conf.Overall
Manhattan Christian 4-0 10-2 
West Yellowstone 5-1 10-1 
Gardiner 2-3 7-5 
Shields Valley 1-6 2-9 
Lone Peak0-4 3-7 
White Sulphur Springs 0-0 0-0 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Gazette and 406mtsports.com

seek league standings

Boys and girls basketball district secretaries, athletic directors and coaches are encouraged to fax or email your league's standings to The Gazette each Monday by 3 p.m. Standings can be faxed to 406-657-1208 or emailed to: sports@billingsgazette.com.

 

