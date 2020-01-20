Girls basketball

Standings Through Jan. 18

Northwest A

 Conf.Overall
Browning 4-0 7-2 
Ronan 3-1 7-3 
Columbia Falls 2-1 7-1 
Whitefish 2-2 2-8 
Libby 1-2 2-6 
Polson 0-6 0-11 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southeast A

 Conf.Overall
Billings Central 2-0 9-0 
Hardin 2-1 10-1 
Laurel 1-1 6-3 
Livingston 0-3 5-4 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northeast A

 Conf.Overall
Havre 4-0 9-1 
Glendive 3-1 6-4 
Sidney 2-2 3-7 
Lewistown 2-3 2-8 
Miles City 0-5 0-10 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southwest A

 Conf.Overall
Dillon 4-0 7-2 
Hamilton 3-1 6-4 
Frenchtown 3-2 5-5 
Corvallis 2-2 6-3 
Stevensville 1-3 3-7 
Butte Central 0-5 1-10 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

2B

 Conf.Overall
Harlem 4-0 10-0 
Glasgow 3-1 7-3 
Malta 2-2 6-4 
Poplar 1-3 3-7 
Wolf Point 0-4 3-6 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

3B

 Conf.Overall
St. Labre 4-1 9-1 
Forsyth4-1 8-2 
Colstrip 4-2 8-3 
Lodge Grass 2-3 4-6 
Baker 1-3 5-5 
Lame Deer 0-5 4-7 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

4B

 Conf.Overall
Columbus 6-0 7-3 
Roundup 2-1 5-2 
Huntley Project 3-2 5-5 
Shepherd 2-4 2-9 
Joliet 1-3 3-6 
Red Lodge 0-4 1-7 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

3C

 Conf.Overall
Scobey 5-0 19-1 
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 4-1 6-5 
Dodson 3-2 7-4 
Frazer 2-3 4-8 
Lustre Christian 1-4 4-7 
Nashua 0-5 1-10 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

4C

 Conf.Overall
Melstone 7-0 10-0 
Wibaux 7-1 10-1 
Northern Cheyenne 5-2 6-4 
Jordan 5-3 5-5 
Ekalaka 4-3 6-4 
Broadus 2-6 2-8 
Custer-Hysham 2-6 3-7 
Plevna 1-6 1-6 
Terry 0-8 0-10 
   
   
   
   
   
   

10C

 Conf.Overall
Augusta 7-0 9-1 
Power 5-2 6-4 
Cascade 5-2 7-3 
Simms 5-2 7-3 
Valier 3-4 4-6 
Sunburst 2-5 4-6 
Heart Butte 1-6 1-6 
 Dutton-Brady0-7 0-10 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

11C

 Conf.Overall
West Yellowstone4-0 9-0 
Manhattan Christian 3-0 8-2 
Gardiner 2-2 5-4 
Shields Valley 1-4 2-7 
Lone Peak0-4 3-5 
White Sulphur Springs 0-0 0-0 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Gazette and 406mtsports.com

seek league standings

Boys and girls basketball district secretaries, athletic directors and coaches are encouraged to fax or email your league's standings to The Gazette each Monday by 3 p.m. Standings can be faxed to 406-657-1208 or emailed to: sports@billingsgazette.com.

