agate Scoreboard: Treasure State Classic all-tournament team Mar 19, 2023

Girls basketball
Treasure State Classic at Montana State Billings
All-tournament team: Akilah Kubi, MVP, Flathead; Jaeli Jenkins, Gallatin; Katera Morrison, Hardin; Dierra Takes Enemy, Hardin; Yelna Miller, Havre; Layne Kearns, Hamilton; Maddy Moy, Flathead; Malea Egan, Colstrip; Ada Bieler, Choteau; Allison Kunze, Malta; Kameryn Kethcham, Big Timber; Emily Maughan, Seeley Swan; Emma Brensdal, Plentywood; Emerson Giese, Fort Benton; Laynee Ellness, Roy-Winifred; Katelyn Hamilton, Columbus.
