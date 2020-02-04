BUTTE — The Bulldogs had the finishing power that head coach Maury Cook had been looking for.
Butte defeated Helena 51-46 at the Butte Civic Center on Tuesday evening, splitting the season matchup with the Bengals and moving to 4-5 in conference play, while dropping Helena to 3-5 in the Western AA.
Cook said that the play in the second half was much improved compared to recent games.
“We’ve been talking all season,” Cook said. “About the finish, because we’ve played some good first halves against some of the best teams in the state and we just haven’t been able to get that job done at the end. I thought tonight they showed some really good composure.”
Butte opened up with an aggressive press and an eye from the beyond the arc, as the Bulldogs made five first-quarter threes.
Helena attempted to counter by bringing help to break the press, and while also getting the ball to junior Kylie Lantz in good situations, which helped the guard finish with seven first-half points.
Bengals head coach Eric Peterson explained that Lantz played with a sickness that limited the junior’s minutes, and complimented her determination on Tuesday.
“She wasn’t feeling very well, so she had to jet off the floor [in the second quarter],” Peterson said. “She fought through it, and we put her back in and she told me she was okay. She gave it her all, so that was good to see her trying to put her teammates first and trying to get out there and battle for her team.”
Butte continued to find success from the perimeter in the first half, as the Bulldogs finished with six first-half treys, propelling Cook’s team to a five-point halftime lead.
Helena kept pace in the first half and second half with physical, determined play from junior Caroline Bullock and senior Riley Thennis, Thennis scoring four of the Bengals’ six third-quarter points.
The second-half ran at a slower, more physical pace, as neither team broke into double-digit scoring in the third quarter. A key trey from Butte senior Makenna Carpenter gave Butte an eight-point lead, which the Bulldogs held for the majority of the fourth quarter.
Helena had chances twice late, as Lantz made a falling jumper to make it a four-point contest with just over thirty seconds, but sophomore Tylar Clary made a key free throw, before a Carpenter steal sealed the game.
With just six seconds on the clock, freshman guard Maloree English sunk a contested three-point effort to shorten the Butte lead to three, but the Bengals were unable to turn the Bulldogs over.
Peterson credited the Bulldogs for their play, but said the Bengals have work to do in time for the end of the season.
“We get better at one thing,” Peterson said. “But then there’s another thing that we have to worry about… It’s a yes or no thing right now, and I think it’s just a confidence game for us. That’s the last hump we have to get over, and once we do that, we’ll be okay.”
The Bulldogs were led by Carpenter’s 14, while senior Haley Herron followed up with 13, after an 11-point second half. Senior Trisha Ericson ended with 11 points, while junior MacKenzie Tutty tacked on eight.
Cook credited Herron for being the Bulldogs’ “rock,” and hopes to see the team replicate their rebounding performance against Helena.
“Haley’s tough,” Cook said. “She’s been our rock all season long, we just need her to continue that. She needs help, we need to get everyone involved on those rebounds, and I thought we did a lot more of that tonight.”
Thennis rose highest on the Bengals, finishing with 11. Lantz and English followed up with nine and seven respectively, while Kloker rounded out the top scorers for Helena.
The Bengals return to Helena to welcome Missoula Hellgate on Thursday, while Butte also travels to the Capital City to play Helena Capital on the same day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.