MISSOULA — Faced with a stubborn foe that refused to go away, the second-ranked Missoula Hellgate girls basketball team had to dig down deep Friday in its first game of 2020.
The Knights were up to the task, pushing their record to 4-0 with a 42-39 home triumph over Great Falls CMR. Freshman post Alex Covill led a balanced attack with 11 points.
"They (CMR) had a great game plan and when the ball doesn't go in, it's a really hard game," Hellgate coach Rob Henthorn said. "We were up 10 at one time and they scored seven unanswered points. But it was fun. Not one coaches want to be part of but good for the girls."
Henthorn and his team have adjusted well to life with a target on their backs. Unselfish play is one of their strengths.
Seven different Knights scored four or more points against the Rustlers. Joining Covill was sophomore Lauren Dick with nine points, Kennedy McCorkle with five and Addy Heaphy, Kinsey Henthorn, Perry Paffhausen and Bailee Sayler each with four.
"We've been together in this from the time we started," Henthorn said. "It's all about team with us. No one person over the other. We took care of business by playing good team basketball."
Emily Funseth led the Rustlers with 13 points. She was especially good in the fourth quarter, hitting a pair of triples and totaling eight points. Great Falls trailed by seven heading into the final frame.
Hellgate did a lot of its damage in the second quarter, outscoring the visitors, 15-10. Covill led the charge with seven points in the period.
It doesn't get any easier for the Knights. They'll host top-ranked Helena on Thursday night.
"We have to come out ready to play right away," Henthorn said. "Helena likes to shoot the outside shot. They shot 30 threes in a game a couple weeks ago. And we have to get back on defense because they like to get out in transition."
