BUTTE — The Copperheads had a tough draw during the 2021 State B girls basketball tournament. After losing to eventual-champion Big Timber and then No. 3 Roundup, the silver lining was that their core group of players would have one more shot in 2022.
And well, here we are.
"It's still the same girls, the ones that worked hard last year, it's really the same ones to put all the time in," said Anaconda girls basketball coach Andy Saltenberger. "They played 30-plus games, some are probably closer to 40. They've spent a lot hours in the gym. They've continued to work hard."
In addition to their strong leadership, seniors Bianca Torney, Cara DeMarois, Sami Johnson, Madison King, Kora Kelly and Alyssa Peterson also have a familiarity with one another that comes along in a high school senior class only every-so-often.
"This group of seniors, I think they've been playing together since the second grade," Saltenberger said. "They really have great continuity together and do some good things."
After giving Big Timber its toughest test in the state tournament last year, this group of Copperheads is playing with a chip on their shoulder. But with that chip also comes confidence from knowing how close they were to knocking off the No. 1 team.
"They know what they have to do," Saltenberger said. "The guards are playing amazing; they pass the ball well and move the ball around really good."
Plenty of teams in Montana's competitive Western B have the hunger and desire to compete. That's one of the reasons why it's such a gauntlet. Saltenberger points out that his team's on-court awareness is something that will separate them from the pack.
"I think as far as how much experience these girls have, it's one of the brightest groups in terms of basketball IQ," Saltenberger said. "They have great basketball IQ. It's across the board. So they're really fun to coach. They know when to cut and they they kind of do stuff on their own. They see a lot of stuff. So they should be a fun group to coach."
And don't get it twisted, in addition to the continuity, hunger, smarts and desire, the Copperheads also have talent. In addition to Peterson and Johnson, who were all-conference as juniors, Makena Patrick, who was all-conference as a freshman, also returns. Kelly, Johnson and Peterson have also all started together since they were sophomores.
"DeMarois and Bianca Torney are also seniors and they're definitely stepping into their roles this year," Saltenberger said. "They've gotten lots of playing time at the lower end and with a few seniors leaving, they'll be great this year. They're going to have to have a good season."
Even with so much familiarity, Saltenberger said the fans will see a different playing style when Anaconda takes the floor this year. Last year's squad was more of a grind-it-out, half-court team. This year's squad will be pushing the tempo and getting out in transition.
"You'll see us getting out in transition a lot," he said. "A lot of times last year, it seemed like we slowed things down. There's going to be a little quicker up the court this season."
The Copperheads opened their 2021-22 campaign over the weekend with a pair of blowout wins over Choteau, 72-40, and Stillwater Christian, 57-34. Anaconda's next couple games will be on the road. The Copperheads travel to Philipsburg on Thursday and then to Jefferson on Friday.
