MISSOULA — Missoula Sentinel coach Sarah Pfeifer was a little worried when senior forward Brooke Stayner fouled out with 2:18 remaining in Tuesday’s game.
The Spartans were clinging to a 48-46 lead over Missoula Big Sky at the time and needed their other players to step up. They played the Eagles to a 4-4 tie the rest of the game to tough out a 52-50 road win ahead of their showdown against Missoula Hellgate on Friday for the city championship.
“That’s really good for that group,” Pfeifer said about her team’s ability to close out the game. “I mean, not good for me because I was about to have a heart attack because Brooke is our calming force on the court, but I thought the younger kids did a good job.
“Cassidy Kirgan and Emily McElmurry up top with the guards, they took care of business. I thought Kodi Fraser played awesome down the stretch. She stepped up as a leader when Brooke went out, which is what we needed.”
Stayner paced the Spartans with 16 points, including a trio of triples in the third quarter as they carried a 40-37 lead into the fourth quarter. McElmurry and Olivia Huntsinger each scored eight points, with Huntsinger’s layup putting Sentinel up 50-46. Fraser and Lilly Allen added seven points apiece, with Fraser’s jumper pushing the lead to 52-49.
Sentinel allowed Big Sky to hang around by missing all four of its free throw attempts after Stayner fouled out. The Eagles pulled within 50-49 when Kadynce Couture, who scored a game-high 22 points, grabbed an offensive rebound, scored a basket while getting fouled and made the free throw. They missed three of four free throws and all three 3-pointers after that.
Pfeifer, the first-year coach, left the game feeling glad that they pulled out the win but also like there’s still a lot of room for improvement.
“I think we’ve got to be one of the most athletic teams in the conference, but we’re trying to be smarter players when we’re on the court,” she said. “We’ve been working on switching up our defenses, and we’re starting to get that down. I want to figure out a way to use our athleticism in the full-court press a little bit better than what we are right now. And then just reading defense and hitting the open man, making game-speed decisions that are good decisions.”
Sentinel improved to 7-7 overall, 5-5 in the Western AA with, while Big Sky dropped to 5-8, 3-6. The Spartans head into their showdown with undefeated Hellgate on a two-game win streak that includes a three-point win and a two-point win.
The Knights, who are ranked No. 2 in the state for Class AA, improved to 13-0 with a 45-40 road win over Butte on Tuesday. They had rolled to a 54-26 win over Sentinel in their first meeting on Jan. 13 at home.
“They’re probably the best team in the state for a good reason,” Pfeifer said. “They’re very good. We just need to not play scared and give them a run for their money. I think we can. I think we can so long as we go in the game with the right mindset. We don’t have anything to lose. Hopefully we’ll go in and give it our all.”
The Sentinel girls will kick off the doubleheader against Hellgate at 6 p.m. Friday at UM’s Dahlberg Arena. The boys game will follow, scheduled to start around 8 p.m.
The winner of the girls game will capture the Missoula city championship. Hellgate is 2-0 in crosstown play with games against Sentinel and Big Sky remaining and will be outright champs with a win. Sentinel is 2-1 heading into its last crosstown game and will grab at least a share of the crown with a win. Big Sky is 0-3.
The Hellgate boys are 2-0 and can capture the city title with a win. Sentinel is 1-2 and will need a win to keep alive its hopes of at least a share of the title. Big Sky is 1-2, needs Sentinel to win and then needs to beat Hellgate to force a three-way tie at 2-2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.