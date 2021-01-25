BILLINGS — The 406mtsports.com Class B and C girls basketball rankings experienced all sorts of shifts after last week.
Anaconda dropped from No. 3 to No. 5 in Class B due to a 64-54 loss to Whitehall on Saturday. Whitehall, which lost to Big Timber 50-43 on Jan. 2 and to Missoula Loyola 56-40 on Jan 16, vaulted from unranked to No. 4, while Loyola moved up one spot to No. 3. The Breakers' one loss this season was 58-50 at Anaconda on Jan. 9.
Columbus, which went from unranked to No. 10 in Class B, will play at Big Timber on Tuesday.
Fairfield fell one spot to No. 7 in Class B despite losing both of its games last week: 50-42 at Loyola on Thursday and 34-33 against Class C No. 7 Belt on Saturday.
Belt beat fellow defending State C co-champion Roy-Winifred 43-35 a day before the Fairfield game. Roy-Winifred, which fell from No. 3 to No. 8, defeated Belt 41-26 on Jan. 5.
The big winner in Class C was Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale, which rose four spots to No. 2. The Mavericks beat then-No. 2 Melstone 56-53 in overtime on Thursday and Class B then-No. 5 Malta 50-46 on Saturday. They’ve also earned wins of 45-32 over Plentywood (7-1), 49-33 over Class B Glasgow (4-3) and 41-36 over Class C now-No. 10 Scobey.
Seeley-Swan, Charlo and Manhattan Christian each moved up four spots in Class C, as well — to No. 4, No. 5 and No. 6, respectively.
Previously unranked Bozeman is now No. 5 in Class AA thanks to a 57-46 win at then-No. 4 Great Falls on Saturday.
The Class A rankings didn’t change. No. 4 Columbia Falls beat No. 5 Hamilton 48-37 on Saturday.
Class A No. 1 Billings Central and No. 2 Hardin will face off Friday.
Class AA
1. Missoula Hellgate (5-0)
2. Helena Capital (3-1)
3. Billings West (5-0)
4. Helena (2-1) (+1)
5. Bozeman (4-1) (Previously unranked)
Class A
1. Billings Central (8-0)
2. Hardin (4-0)
3. Havre (6-1)
4. Columbia Falls (8-0)
5. Hamilton (5-1)
Class B
1. Big Timber (7-0)
2. Colstrip (5-0)
3. Missoula Loyola (8-1) (+1)
4. Whitehall (5-2) (Previously unranked)
5. Anaconda (5-1) (-2)
6. Malta (3-1) (-1)
7. Fairfield (4-2) (-1)
8. Eureka (6-2) (-1)
9. Roundup (7-1)
10. Columbus (6-1) (Previously unranked)
Class C
1. Fort Benton (8-0)
2. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (8-0) (+4)
3. Melstone (8-1) (-1)
4. Seeley-Swan (6-0) (+4)
5. Charlo (5-0) (+4)
6. Manhattan Christian (9-0) (+4)
7. Belt (6-1)
8. Roy-Winifred (8-2) (-5)
9. Turner (5-1) (-5)
10. Scobey (8-1) (Previously unranked)
