'She's a fighter': Capital's Mashayla O'Malley is defined by toughness, competitive spirit

The way that Mashayla O'Malley plays basketball isn't exactly gracious or beautiful. But the objective isn't to be picture perfect. It's to win.
And with her do-whatever-it-takes mentality, O'Malley does exactly that.
Whether it's grabbing a loose ball and sinking a half-court shot, making clutch free throws to force overtime against crosstown rival Helena High or doing one of the many little things to help her team, O'Malley never stops and she definitely doesn't back down.
"She's a fighter," Capital head coach Katie Garcin-Forba said. "That's the best word to describe her. She's scrappy, she's aggressive, she loves physicality. She's just an intense competitor who is just a fighter."
It's a narrative O'Malley is used to.
"I don't know," O'Malley said. "Everyone says that. I am very competitive, though. I'll push people, in a legal way."
Push, dive, scratch, claw, whatever it takes. That's O'Malley and in the first crosstown matchup in January, it was on full display.
Growing up with three brothers that played various sports at Capital, O'Malley grew up with the crosstown rivalry ingrained into her.
So when her team trailed by double digits and was staring at another loss to Helena High on the basketball floor, O'Malley was determined to do something about it.
And she did.
With tenacious defense, clutch shooting and everything in between, O'Malley helped spark a rally with 14 points, five steals and five rebounds.
One rebound came on the offensive end, with her team down two in the final seconds. Without it and the made two free throws which followed, Capital would have been doomed. But O'Malley just wouldn't allow it.
"I never thought we were going to lose that game," O'Malley said afterward. "I have such a strong desire to win, especially against Helena High, I was like, 'I am going to make sure that doesn't happen.'"
Capital went on to win 39-34 in overtime, one year after going 0-3 against the Bengals, including a loss in the state semifinals.
"It's a memory I'll never forget," teammate Dani Bartsch said. "I thought we were going to lose, we were just down by so much and then she showed up. She was (our) saviour. She got us going."
It wouldn't be the last time O'Malley provided a spark.
Just last Saturday, at Missoula Sentinel, the Bruins found themselves trailing by three late in the first half.
Needing a spark, the senior provided one, scooping up a loose ball, taking a couple dribbles and firing a half-court shot as the halftime buzzer sounded.
This was a fun play in tonight’s game to end the first half. O’Malley from deep! pic.twitter.com/tbN8Xs1uRK— Katie Garcin-Forba (@KatieGarcin) February 16, 2020
It went in and suddenly the game was tied. Capital went on to win, in part, because of that one play that helped turn the tide.
"She came in wanting to have a really strong season, not only individually but as a team," Garcin-Forba said. "And she has the willingness to do whatever we need her to do and with that, her teammates have a lot of trust and faith in her to have those moments for us."
That drive or that "it" factor so to speak, is like second nature to O'Malley, because with three brothers, competition has been a way of life.
"I always grew up watching my brothers compete," O'Malley said. "I would watch them play soccer and Sean (O'Malley) is doing UFC and my other brother Daniel did football and basketball. I think watching them made something inside me. I just wanted to do what they do."
Mashayla not only wanted to compete with her brothers. She wanted to be like them and it didn't take long for her to join the fray.
"Growing up with three brothers, it was crazy, there was always some rebellious thing happening," O'Malley said. "I remember one time, Sean broke the handlebars off my bike to use as a zip-line handle. We also had this pool and they made me climb up on the roof and I could only get down If I jumped in the pool, so I think growing up with them, I am very lucky because I am a lot stronger as a person."
That strength has served her well, even when things weren't necessarily going her way.
"She was a little disappointed in her season last year and not having as much varsity experience," Garcin-Forba said. "But she put a ton of work in during the offseason and her confidence has grown and her teammates see that, and she just feeds off of it."
Much of the time O'Malley spent in the gym, was with Bartsch.
"We spent a lot of time during the summer," Bartsch said. "And then, during volleyball season, since we practiced after school, she would come in everyday in the morning and shoot. We would go on Sundays or even after (volleyball) games, we would stay late after and shoot."
They worked together on shooting, but they competed too, at that and everything else.
"We are both very competitive," Bartsch said. "Our one-on-one sessions in the gym, we always go hard and we like to pair up with each other. We know we make each other better."
Whether it's against the 6-foot-1, future Lady Griz basketball player, in Bartsch or her brothers, Mashayla always likes the challenge.
"We play one-on-one against each other and sometimes against the guys and I think that helps," O'Malley said. "That's what it was like playing against my brothers. They were ruthless. They would always just stuff me, so I had to learn how to not get stuffed and that's honestly kind of how it is with Dani too. She's so athletic, so if you can score on her, you can score on anyone."
Eventually, all that time in the gym paid off when it mattered most during crosstown.
"All that helps my mental toughness," O'Malley said. "When I was shooting those free throws, I had the confidence to say, 'I should be the one to take these. I'm at the gym all the time, I can make these."
But her game is about much more than shooting and while she is the Bruins fourth-leading scorer, her value is hard to measure. But not really when you realize she's also top four on her team in rebounds, assists and steals.
"I try not to focus on my shot and just try to do whatever we need to do as a team to win," O'Malley said. "That rebound could be just as important as that 3-pointer or that layup could be just as important as a steal. I just go all out every play. You have to be as strong in the fourth quarter as you are the first."
That mindset has worked so far this year for O'Malley and the Bruins. During the volleyball season, she was a contributor for an undefeated state champion and now, the basketball team is 14-1 and ranked No. 1.
On top of that, she's becoming a star in the family, despite the fact that her brother, Sean O'Malley, is a well-known UFC fighter.
"They are good about coming to my games when they can," O'Malley said. "Or my brother Sean will call me after I have a big game or something. He always texts me before, too. My grandma Louise is huge supporter for me and always listens on the radio if she can't make it in person. They are really supportive of me, it's awesome."
They also taught her how important it is at Capital, to beat Helena High, which is why as the second crosstown game approaches Saturday, get ready, once again, to see O'Malley do whatever it takes to win.
That's just who she is and who she was made to be.
"I have always been super competitive with (Helena High)," O'Malley said. "I think I got that from my brothers and beating them (Bengals) again, I want that so bad. It would be the perfect ending to my high school career."
