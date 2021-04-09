Shelby vs. Florence-Carlton (copy)

Shelby's Maddison Underdal will be playing basketball for Montana State-Northern.

 MIKE CLARK 406mtsports.com

HAVRE — Shelby three-sport standout Maddison Underdal has signed to play volleyball and golf for Montana State-Northern, Skylights volleyball coach Jerry Wagner announced Friday.

“I chose MSUN because of the volleyball program, and the town is close to my family," Underal said in a press release. "I love the coaching staff and even though I haven't been able to meet the team I'm certain I will feel like I'm part of a family. I'm also very excited to be part of the nursing program at Northern."

Underdal, a 5-foot-10 middle blocker, had career highs of 305 season hits, 81 season blocks, 38 percent hitting and 89 percent serving this past fall.

“I’m very happy that Maddison has chosen to join the MSU-Northern Skylights volleyball program,” Wagner said in the press release. “I really enjoy the recruiting process when a talented student/athlete like Maddison finds that her best academic and athletic career choice is right here at MSU-Northern.”

Underdal was first-team all-state for volleyball this past year and is three-time academic all-state. She also played basketball for the Coyotes.

“Maddison is a powerful athlete who will compete as a middle blocker, and she will join and grow alongside a strong core group of middles already in the program," Wagner said. 

