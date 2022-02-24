FRENCHTOWN — Emily Maughan was visibly upset after picking up her fourth foul in the third quarter of a Western C divisional quarterfinal game Thursday.
The Seeley-Swan junior went from a player who is usually emotionless on the outside to visibly upset with the charge call as she yelled to coach David Cahoon that the refs weren’t letting her play. Maughan flipped a switch, scoring 10 consecutive points by showing her quick first step and athleticism on a pair of layups and then drained a pair of step-back 3-pointers over a span of about two minutes.
Her scoring spurt helped the undefeated Blackhawks push their lead to 35-20 and effectively put the game out of reach as they rolled to a 50-36 win over West Yellowstone. The victory moved them into the semifinals at 3:30 p.m. Friday against Manhattan Christian and kept alive the hopes of a state tournament berth for Maughan and her older sister Sariah Maughan in their final season together.
“She’s a stud,” Sariah, a senior, said in describing her sister. “She can get it to where it needs to be. She’s always ready to play.”
Emily had similar praise for Sariah, who’s set her up for numerous big baskets over the years: “Reliable. Happy. Just always there. Captain. Good captain. It’s hard to describe your sister.”
While Sariah brings her smile to the court, Emily keeps her poker face and has her fun on the inside. Together, the two guards are cornerstones of Seeley-Swan’s program under third-year head coach David Cahoon.
Emily showed her speed, ability to convert in transition and capability of scoring down low or on the perimeter while tallying 14 points, three steals, two rebounds and one block in the win. Sariah displayed her versatility in whatever role the team needs as she totaled 10 points, eight rebounds, three steals and drew two charges while Seeley-Swan was missing 6-foot starting guard Kyla Conley.
“They’re our motors,” Cahoon said. “We try to move them around and use them as much as we can. Their impact, they drive our pace and what we do. It’s built around their skill and their ability. So, we’ve found a frame in our actions and offenses and defenses and how we transition that are very much based on where we can put them in the best places.”
It was destined that Sariah and Emily were going to play basketball in high school. They’ve been shooting hoops on their cul-de-sac since they were kids and first played on the same basketball team when Sariah was in sixth grade and Emily was in fifth.
They’re now in their third and final year playing together in high school. It’s the little humorous moments from their time as teammates that stand out to them as memorable.
“Throughout the years, there will be plays when Emily hucks the ball up and I’m right there and we’re like, ‘How in the world did she know where I was?’” Sariah said.
“We just know each other’s moves,” Emily interjected. “Even during practice, it’s so hard to defend each other because we know every single move. No one else wants to go against us. Coach Dave, he sometimes plays in our drills and he’ll pull out some fun stuff.”
The Blackhawks are trying to make the state tournament for the third time under Cahoon. They’ve had success to the tune of a 21-0 record while playing a sort of position-less basketball with four guards because of their undersized lineup.
The Blackhawks overcame their slow start and a 12-4 deficit by going on a 34-9 run to take a 38-21 lead into the fourth quarter against West Yellowstone, which got 17 points from Grace Dawkins and eight from Emmie Collins. They flipped the game in the second quarter, forcing 10 turnovers while committing only two and not allowing a field goal to go up 23-14 at the half.
Tegan Mauldin gave Seeley-Swan 14 points and eight rebounds while hitting a trio of 3-pointers. Mia Saalfeld pulled down 11 rebounds while scoring four points.
“As much as we look similar to past years, we’re different in how we attack and play,” Cahoon said. “It makes us hard to play in the tournament because we look similar, but we’ve made adjustments. We’re a threat. I wouldn’t want to play against us.”
Sariah and Emily are hoping to add some more positive, lasting memories at the state tournament in Great Falls. They’ve both thought about their time together on the court quickly winding down, but they haven’t talked about it with each other yet.
They’ll still have one more sports season together in the spring, but they run different events in track and field, which is more of an individual sport anyway. They’ve also done some cross country, and Sariah has played volleyball, but basketball hits different for them.
“This is the funnest out of all the sports for me,” Emily said. “It’s not an individual sport and there’s a lot of team bonding. A lot of relationships are grown in basketball, at least in our school.”
Sariah added: “Our team just has fun, and we just know what we’re supposed to do and we do it having fun. That’s what’s made us go far.”
