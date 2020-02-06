BILLINGS — Solei Elletson scored 20 points to power the Billings Central girls basketball team to a 69-23 home Class A win over Miles City.
Olivia Moten-Schell and Isabelle Erickson added 15 and 14 points, respectively, for the Rams (12-2), who are No. 2 in the 406mtsports.com Class A rankings.
Central outscored the Cowgirls 29-7 in the first quarter.
