BILLINGS — Solei Elletson scored 20 points to power the Billings Central girls basketball team to a 69-23 home Class A win over Miles City.

Olivia Moten-Schell and Isabelle Erickson added 15 and 14 points, respectively, for the Rams (12-2), who are No. 2 in the 406mtsports.com Class A rankings.

Central outscored the Cowgirls 29-7 in the first quarter.

