BILLINGS — A 26-point outburst from freshman Bailey Finn helped the Big Timber girls basketball team advance to the Class B state tournament for the first time since 2009.
The Sheepherders, who are No. 2 in the 406mtsports.com Class B rankings, beat No. 4 Forsyth 51-45 in the Southern B Divisional semifinals Friday night at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. Big Timber (22-0) will face No. 6 Colstrip in Saturday’s divisional title game.
“It feels so good, and I just love this team,” Finn said. “I’m so happy that we’re going (to state) together.”
Finn shot 8 of 15 from the field and 6 of 10 from 3-point range, although the two-time national Hoop Shoot champion was disappointed by her 4-of-6 performance from the free throw line.
“I should’ve made more,” she said, “But it’s OK. We won.”
Finn, the daughter of Herders coach Kim Finn, also snagged five steals on Friday night.
Forsyth (18-4) took the game's first lead and only lost it for a few possessions during the second quarter. The Dogies ended the second quarter on an 8-0 run to take a 23-19 lead, which grew to 33-27 late in third.
From that point until midway through the fourth, Big Timber went on a 22-4 run to take the largest lead of the game, 49-37.
“We always start kind of slow,” Bailey Finn said. “The fourth, we say it’s our time, and we just come out hard.”
Big Timber got eight points each from Emily Cooley (2 of 6 from the field) and Lauren Niebur (3 of 7). Cooley also recorded seven rebounds and four assists.
Forsyth 6-foot-6 sophomore Lindsey Hein scored 22 points (8 of 13 from the field, 1 of 1 from 3, 5 of 6 from the line) and grabbed five rebounds.
The Dogies will play Whitehall in a loser-out, winner-to-third-place game at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Rocky Mountain College.
Colstrip 39, Roundup 32
Ashtynn, Baily and Kya Egan had one chance to reach the state tournament while playing for the same team. They accomplished that feat Friday night.
The Egan sisters helped No. 6 Colstrip earn a 39-32 semifinal win over Roundup at Metra. The victory advanced the Fillies (18-4) to the divisional title game and to their third State B tournament in four seasons.
“We wanted this so bad,” Baily said. “We really pushed ourselves. We worked hard during practice, and our coaches prepared us really well. I think that all showed in these last two games.”
Baily, a sophomore, led all players with 14 points and 14 rebounds while shooting 6 of 12 from the field and 2 of 5 from 3-point range. Kya, a senior, had a colder night (2 of 10 from the field) but still contributed five points and six rebounds. Ashtynn, a freshman, didn’t play. Their mother, Kami, is an assistant coach for the Fillies.
“It’s not something everybody gets to experience, and I appreciate it,” Baily said.
Colstrip, which beat Whitehall 48-36 in the first round Thursday, won each of the first three quarters on Friday, building a 20-13 lead at halftime and a 32-19 advantage through three quarters. The Fillies led by as many 18 points and never trailed.
Roundup’s Blythe Sealey finished with 11 points (3 of 11 from the field), six rebounds and four assists. Fellow junior Meghan Eiselein and senior Brennan Larson each added nine points.
The Panthers will play a loser-out, winner-to-third-place game against No. 7 Columbus at 10:30 a.m. Saturday back at Metra.
The Fillies will try to hand Big Timber its first loss of the season and earn the South’s top seed at state. The divisional title game is set for 8 p.m. Saturday at Metra.
“We just want to overcome the challenge,” Baily said. “Prove to ourselves and everyone else that, ‘Hey, we’re here to play.’”
Columbus 37, Lodge Grass 35
No. 7 Columbus shook off a shaky first half to earn a consolation win.
Lodge Grass outscored Columbus 17-7 in the second quarter to take a 22-13 lead. An 8-4 third quarter and a 16-9 fourth helped the Cougars come out victorious.
Columbus' Brooklyn Wyllie recorded a double-double — 11 points, 10 rebounds — on efficient shooting (5 of 7 from the field). Liz Lorash had nine points (3 of 9) and five rebounds, while Payton West and Brenna Rouane each recorded five points (both on 2 of 10 shooting) and eight boards for Cougars (16-6), who will play another loser-out game at 10:30 a.m. Saturday against Roundup.
Lodge Grass' Jordan Jefferson scored a game-high 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds, while Shantell PrettyOnTop tallied eight points and 11 rebounds for the Indians, who ended the season at 11-13.
Whitehall 43, Three Forks 38
The Trojans kept their season going with a close consolation victory Friday at Metra.
Brynna Wolfe led Whitehall (15-8) with 14 points (4 of 11 from the field) and added five rebounds, while teammate Jada Clarkson recorded 12 points (4 of 13), seven boards and three steals.
Whitehall will play No. 4 Forsyth in a loser-out, winner-to-third-place game at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Rocky Mountain College.
Three Forks' Kendall Lynn scored a game-high 19 points (9 of 24), with six rebounds and five steals. Keaton Lynn added nine points (4 of 8) and 14 rebounds for the Wolves, who trailed 21-14 at halftime and forced a 25-25 tie going into the fourth quarter.
