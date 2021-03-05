BILLINGS — Memories of last year’s loss in the Southern B Divisional championship game aren’t what fuel the Big Timber girls this season. Coach Kim Finn said the motivation goes back much further than that.
“We’re looking for a divisional championship because we’ve not had one for 30 years, maybe even longer,” Finn said outside the Sheepherders’ locker room after her team beat No. 3 Roundup 46-35 in the tournament’s second semifinal Friday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
“I mean, it’s been like 1980-something. So it’s been a while. We’ve gotten second a few times, so we’d like to get that divisional championship if we can. That’s our goal.”
To get that divisional championship, the top-ranked Herders, who improved to 20-0, will have to take out Columbus.
The Cougars (14-5) shook off a rough first half before eventually handling Whitehall 43-34 in the first semifinal. Columbus coach Jeromey Burke didn’t know at the time who the Cougars’ opponent would be for Saturday’s final, but he noted it wouldn’t matter if his team doesn’t play a cohesive 32 minutes.
“I view it as we’re going to have to play better for a full game regardless of who we play,” Burke said. “You can’t have 12 minutes where you just don’t click offensively.”
Both Big Timber and Columbus qualified for next week’s state tournament, which will also be at Metra.
Columbus 43, Whitehall 34
One by one, as Burke began subbing out his starters, the smiles began appearing as the players took their seats.
A taut, tough-to-score semifinal finally turned the Cougars’ way, and it was a chance to breathe a sigh of relief.
“It was very exciting,” said Columbus senior Sawyer Wiggs, one of those sharing smiles and laughs with teammates. “The chance for my senior year to go to state is pretty impressive. We played good as a team, and I’m just glad we get to go.”
Wiggs played a big part in that.
She scored a game-high 19 points, 16 of which came in a second-half surge that allowed the Cougars to pull away.
The teams combined for just 25 first-half points — Columbus led 13-12 — but both shook off whatever ailed them in the third quarter.
Whitehall, after two straight baskets by Jada Clarkson, led 26-22 with 2:35 to play in the third before Columbus’ Payton West closed the quarter with a basket and two free throws to even it up.
West’s points were also the start of a 19-2 Columbus run that included the Cougars making eight consecutive free throws over the final 2:18.
West finished with 17 points, and she and Wiggs combined to go 11 of 25 from the floor and 12 of 16 from the foul line. Brooklyn Wyllie, another senior, added 13 rebounds and three assists.
“Last year we came here and didn’t play well, so we didn’t talk about last year one time,” Burke said. “We wanted to forget it as soon as we could. But they haven’t played like that this year so I’m happy for them.”
Jada Clarkson scored 14 points to lead Whitehall, which will play Colstrip in a loser-out game Saturday at 9 a.m. at Lockwood. Meagan Johnson contributed 12 points for the Trojans.
Big Timber 46, Roundup 35
Like the semifinal opener, neither team distanced itself until the late stages.
There were eight lead changes, the last of which came with 5:03 left in the third quarter when a basket by Bailey Finn gave the Herders a 23-22 lead.
The lead was still 33-29 after three quarters before Big Timber gained control.
Bailey Finn finished with 16 points, Emily Cooley had 12 and Hailee Brandon contributed 10 for Big Timber.
“That was actually one of our toughest games that we played all season, for sure,” said Brandon, a senior. “We had a good defensive game. They were hard to stop.”
For a team that basically cruised during the regular season, getting challenged in the postseason — which includes a double-overtime win over Whitehall in last week’s 5B championship — has been instructive for the Herders. They were also unbeaten at this point last season, before falling to Colstrip in the divisional championship.
“You know, we weren’t tested much during the (regular) season, so these last few games we’ve been tested a lot,” coach Finn said. “It’s nice to see that when we’re tested we can still come out on top, even though things aren’t going quite our way all the time.”
Blythe Sealey had 12 points and Meghan Eiselein finished with 10 for Roundup, which will play No. 2 Colstrip in a loser-out game Saturday at 9 a.m. at Metra.
That means at least one of the top three teams in the final 406mtsports.com Class B rankings won’t make it to state. The winner will still have to win one more to qualify, since only three teams advance out of the divisional.
“Nothing’s easy this time of year,” Roundup coach Dan Eiselein said. “We’ve been pretty good at taking the hard route. We’re definitely going to build some character. We’re just going to have to stand in there and be tough and try to be the most competitive team on the court.”
Earlier Friday, Joliet eliminated 10th-ranked Forsyth 40-37, and Colstrip knocked out Jefferson 66-35.
