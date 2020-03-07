BILLINGS — State tournament brackets can be cruel at times. A team can win a divisional championship and learn that its reward resembles more of a punishment.
Before Saturday’s Southern B Divisional girls basketball title game, Colstrip discovered one of those unfortunate breaks — the divisional champion would land in a tougher part of the State B tournament bracket than the runner-up.
Few teams would consider purposely losing a game to get better state seeding, but not every team would act like it won a state title right after earning a victory that lowered its championship odds.
Colstrip, the No. 6 team in the 406mtsports.com Class B rankings, didn’t care about the bracket. It wanted to win divisionals, and it accomplished that with a 45-38 win over No. 2 Big Timber at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
“If we were to lose this game, it would’ve set us up for state easier. But we weren’t gonna let that happen,” said Colstrip senior Kya Egan. “We leave everything out on the court no matter what, whether it’s gonna give us an easier route at state or not. We always play with heart.”
Here’s how it ended pic.twitter.com/O2XdLa0Ezn— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_BG) March 8, 2020
The Fillies, who took second at state two years ago, missed it altogether last season after losing to Big Timber and Townsend at divisionals. They clinched a state berth with a 39-32 semifinal win over Roundup on Friday.
Not only was Colstrip going for its first divisional title since 2017, it was trying to hand Big Timber its first loss of the season. The physical Fillies (19-4) did both thanks to a dominant middle stretch of Saturday’s game. A 12-2 second quarter and a 12-8 third gave them a 34-22 lead.
Colstrip’s Canzas HisBadHorse beat the last buzzer (Addison Casterline with the assist). pic.twitter.com/w0QraWbuZj— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_BG) March 8, 2020
Led by freshman Bailey Finn, who finished with 23 points on 7 of 12 shooting, the Sheepherders (22-1) went on a 14-5 run to cut the deficit to 39-36 late in the fourth. Like the Colstrip boys in their third-place victory earlier on Saturday, the girls missed two free throws all game (10 of 12) and made them when the pressure was at its peak. In the final minute, Kya hit two foul shots and her sophomore sister Baily Egan drained two more to turn three-point leads into five.
Baily and Kya each scored 14 points, and Baily grabbed a game-high nine rebounds.
“We didn’t care where it was gonna put us in line for state, we just wanted to make sure we were the ones to make them not undefeated anymore,” Kya said, referring to the Herders.
Colstrip will face No. 9 Shelby (16-7) in the first round of the state tourney on Thursday at the Butte Civic Center. If the Fillies win that game, they’ll take on either top-ranked Missoula Loyola (23-0) or No. 3 Harlem (22-2) in the semifinals.
Big Timber, meanwhile, will get unranked Bigfork (14-9) in its state opener. If they advance, the Herders will face No. 4 Forsyth (20-4), which they beat on Friday, or unranked Malta (14-8) in the semis.
“A couple days to regroup,” said Big Timber coach Kim Finn, Bailey’s mother. “We get state, and if we’re gonna lose, I’d rather lose here than there.”
The Fillies aren’t fazed by their tough-looking side of the bracket. They’re riding an eight-game winning streak, which includes a vengeful victory over No. 5 St. Labre and Saturday's divisional title win over a previous unbeaten.
When they look at Loyola, they see another opportunity to end someone’s perfect season.
Forsyth 51, Roundup 31
Last season, getting to the Class B state girls basketball tournament was new to Forsyth. This year, it was expected.
After falling to Big Timber in Friday’s divisional semifinals, the No. 4 Dogies were confronted with the possibility that they’d fall short of that expectation.
Forsyth needed two wins on Saturday to return to state. They did just that, earning their second straight state berth in the divisional third-place game at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
“It’s kind of a relief,” said Forsyth junior Lindsey Hein. “To get back to state was our first goal, and our second goal was to win state, so just to get back there is a really good feeling.”
Hein led all players with 14 points (6 of 13 from the field), seven assists and five rebounds to pace the Dogies (20-4), who earned a tough victory over Whitehall earlier in the day.
The 6-foot-6 Hein is hardly a point guard, but neither she nor Forsyth coach Rian Pinkerton were surprised by her seven-assist night.
“She’s always been a good feeder, and sometimes maybe too unselfish in feeding it to other players,” Pinkerton said. “I’m sure she’s had seven assists before.”
The first half was close throughout, with Forsyth taking a 23-20 lead into halftime. The Dogies outscored the Panthers 28-11 in the second half, including 16-5 in the third quarter.
“The tensions get high, especially when you lose a semifinal game and all of the sudden you’re in a loser-out situation,” Pinkerton said. “We had to play tough this morning to get that done, and we made it through tonight.”
Roundup junior Blythe Sealey scored 11 points (4 of 12) and added four rebounds.
The Dogies lost to Columbus in last year’s divisional title game but reached the state semifinals. They lost to eventual runner-up Florence-Carlton and bowed out in their following game to leave the tournament trophy-less.
“This team can do anything. Today was hard, but we got through it,” Hein said. “Last year, we lost the divisional championship. This feels so much better because we overcame a lot.”
Roundup 50, Columbus 45
An 18-point, 12-rebound performance from junior Blythe Sealey helped Roundup upset No. 7 Columbus 50-45 in a loser-out game at Metra.
Junior Megan Eiselein added 13 points and 11 boards for the Panthers.
Senior Brenna Rouane scored 13 points and junior Brooklyn Wyllie added eight points and 12 rebounds for the defending divisional champion Cougars, who finished the season with a 16-7 record.
Roundup led 22-18 at halftime and 35-26 through three quarters.
Forsyth 47, Whitehall 40
Junior Lindsey Hein's 20 points fueled No. 4 Forsyth in a season-saving divisional win Saturday at Rocky Mountain College.
Senior Roxanne Keefer added nine points for the Dogies (19-4), who led 23-19 at halftime but trailed 33-32 going into the fourth quarter. They outscored the Trojans 15-7 in the final period.
Junior Meagan Johnson led Whitehall (15-9) with 14 points.
