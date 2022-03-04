BILLINGS — Colstrip defeated defending Class B champion Big Timber in its second game of the season, and looking back, Fillies coach Ben Johnson described that win as an “eye-opener” for his team.
It’s the Fillies who have been opening eyes ever since.
The Fillies beat Big Timber again 20 games later Friday night in the semifinals of the Southern B Divisional at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, 62-50, sending themselves into the tournament championship game on Saturday.
Colstrip was joined later in the evening by Columbus, which held Jefferson scoreless for nearly a quarter and a half during the second half in a 39-35 win over the Panthers.
Saturday’s championship game is set for 8 p.m. at Metra.
“Whoever our opponent might be,” said Johnson, who was unaware at the time of whom his Fillies would face, “it’s not going to be easy. We know that, so we’re going to come out swinging and see what we can do.”
While Columbus (15-8) and Colstrip (21-1) haven’t faced each other this season, Columbus coach Jeromey Burke has had a good look at the Fillies this weekend. He knows what his team is in store for on Saturday night.
“They’re pretty physical and they’re kind of relentless,” Burke said, almost describing his team, as well. “It’s just another team where we’re going to have to be ready to compete, we’re going to have to be ready to fight fire with fire.”
Big Timber (18-4) and Jefferson (19-3) dropped into the loser-out bracket. Big Timber will take on Lodge Grass at 10:30 a.m. at Lockwood High, while Jefferson plays Huntley Project, also at 10:30 but at Metra.
The winners of those games will meet in the third-place game to decide the divisional’s final state-tournament berth at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Revenge, but not revenge for Fillies
Following Colstrip’s win, Baily Egan stood outside her locker room and initially described this season as a “revenge” year. The Fillies senior quickly amended that, however. The word she meant was “redemption,” given that the Fillies went two-and-out at this tournament a year ago.
“We were just so mad about last year and how it ended,” said Egan, who had 12 fourth-quarter points to help her team extend its lead and eventually close out the Herders. “We knew we could have done better. We didn’t expect to go out so early. We at least wanted to compete.”
Egan finished with a game-high 26 points — and surpassed 1,000 for her career — and added nine rebounds. Malea Egan added 13 points for the Fillies, whose playing style can best be described as organized chaos.
Malea Egan also had five steals as part of the Fillies’ ball-hunting defense, which led to 12 steals and helped contribute to 22 Big Timber turnovers.
Big Timber led early, 10-4, and the lead bounced back and forth for much of the second quarter. And though Colstrip had an eight-point lead for much of the third, Big Timber clawed to 39-39 on a Kamryn Ketcham 3-pointer with a minute left in the quarter.
Bailey Egan, though, put Colstrip up 41-39 before the buzzer, and then helped put the defending champs away with her big fourth quarter. Colstrip outscored Big Timber 18-6 over the game’s final 6:45.
“I’m proud of what these girls do, I love it,” said Johnson, who is in his 13th season overall as a head coach but first at Colstrip. “It’s probably the hardest-working bunch of young ladies I’ve coached. They want it. They want it and they’re hungry.”
Bailey Finn led the Herders with 21 points. Emily Cooley had 13 points and Ketcham added 12.
Cougars got into ‘trouble’
The voice of Burke, the Columbus coach, was a bit hoarse after the game. Apparently it wasn’t just from shouting sideline instructions.
The Cougars, last year’s state runner-up, went into halftime trailing 26-16 by allowing Jefferson to make 6 of 10 3-point attempts in the first half.
“We came in at halftime and kind of got in trouble a little bit because our team wasn’t great the first half,” said Columbus senior Hannah Obert. “But we responded really well to that and just started going (defensively) where we needed to go and playing our roles really well.”
By the end of the third quarter, Columbus was within 26-24. Izzu Gurie gave Columbus its first lead since 3-2 with 6:46 to play and nearly two minutes later she gave the Cougars the lead for good at 30-28.
Columbus made 7 of 9 free throws the rest of the way to return to the divisional championship for the second year in a row despite graduating four starters from last year’s team.
“We’re small, and we have our shortcomings, but we play with a lot of heart,” said Burke, who admitted with a smile that his halftime speech “wasn’t pleasant.” “They have a lot to prove every time they step on the court. (Jefferson) is a good team, and if we play that team 10 times, they’re going to get us some, obviously. But we just have a lot of heart and I think that carried us through this game tonight.”
Obert scored 12 points to lead Columbus and Katelyn Hamilton, who was 6 for 6 from the foul line, added 11.
Rachel Van Blaricom scored nine points and MacKenzie Layng and Cia Stuber added eight for Jefferson, which made just 4 of 21 shots in the second half.
Big Timber and Jefferson have a combined record of 37-7. But the way this tournament has panned out, with only one state berth remaining to be taken, one, or both of those teams will be staying home.
Jefferson coach Sarah Layng hopes it isn’t her team.
“They just have to let go of tonight and just be ready to play tomorrow,” Layng said. “They’ve got a long day ahead of them, but I think it’s very feasible. We just have to move on, get this behind us, and come out firing on all cylinders and make some baskets tomorrow.”
