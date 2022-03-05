BILLINGS — On the first day of practice, Colstrip’s first-year girls basketball coach Ben Johnson had a message for his team.
You’re taking it all, he told the Fillies.
“That just kind of put it in our heads at the start of the season that, all right, we’re going all the way to the top,” Colstrip junior guard Malea Egan said Saturday night after her nine fourth-quarter points helped the Fillies pull away from Columbus 42-28 in the championship game of the Southern B girls divisional tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Egan finished with 20 points and five steals, while Canzas HisBadHorse had eight points and three blocks. Bailey Egan, who had her turn in Friday night’s semifinals of having a big fourth quarter, contributed eight points, as well.
Columbus tied the score 28-28 on a basket by Natalie Gairrett to start the fourth, but the Cougars never scored again.
“I feel like it’s all of us working together,” Egan said. “We know each other and how we can play defense. We’re always there to help, we all have each other’s backs no matter what.”
Colstrip will go into next weekend’s state tournament in Bozeman with a 21-1 record. Columbus dropped to 15-8, but if anyone knows bigger things can lay ahead it’s the Cougars.
Columbus lost in last season’s divisional championship, as well, and made it all the way to the state championship game the next weekend, where it lost to Big Timber.
After losing four starters from a year ago, the Cougars are back where they were.
“If you rewind to the start of the year and say would you take this, playing with a Colstrip team in a very physical game … you know, back a couple years we wouldn’t even be able to hang in a game like that,” Columbus coach Jeromey Burke said. “So there’s a lot of positives to take from this. We just kind of ran out of gas, I guess.”
It was the opposite for Malea Egan. She had a personal nine-point run as part of the Fillies’ closing 14-0 sprint. She was also a key cog in a strong defensive effort by the Fillies, who held Columbus without a two-point field goal for the game’s first 21 minutes.
Katelyn Hamilton, who scored 13 points on 3-of-5 shooting from the 3-point line, helped keep Columbus in it. But the Cougars made just 8 of 30 shots from the floor and turned the ball over 18 times, something teams can’t do against the opportunistic Fillies.
Now, it’s up to Colstrip in their final weekend ahead to make their coach’s first-day declaration come true.
“For me, this is my second time taking a great group of girls and winning a divisional title,” said Johnson, who guided Gardiner to the 2015 Class C state championship. “But I’m not done, and I want those guys to get that and put that banner in the rafters. It’s been since (1999) that they’ve won anything, so it’s time.”
Jefferson completes big comeback
Rachel Van Blaricom had gathered her things, but not her thoughts.
She and her Jefferson Panthers teammates had just completed a 22-point comeback, beating Lodge Grass 63-60 in overtime on Izzy Morris’ only basket of the game, a 3-pointer from the left wing at the buzzer during the third-place game Saturday.
Following a hasty exit from the locker room to make room for the next team to use it, Van Blaricom, her arms full of her basketball gear, tried to dissect what had just happened. She couldn’t.
“I literally have zero idea how we did that,” said Van Blaricom, though her wide smile revealed she didn’t care at that point.
With the score even at 60-60 with 7.9 seconds left, Van Blaricom, who had 14 points, basically took a handoff from Brynna Wolfe, who was on her seat in the Lodge Grass backcourt after receiving an inbound pass. Van Blaricom took a couple dribbles, peeked around a defender and threw a bounce pass to Cia Stuber, who then found Morris alone on the wing.
Swish. Buzzer. Pandemonium followed for the Panthers, who trailed 34-12 on the first basket of the second half and who never led until Morris’ buzzer-beating basket.
“As soon as we passed it to Izzy Morris, we knew it was going in,” Van Blaricom said. “She hadn’t made a basket all game, I think that was the first one she hit in the game and it went in. But you knew as soon as it left her fingertips it was going in the hole.”
MacKenzie Layng sank four 3-pointers and finished with 15 points to aid the comeback for the Panthers, who earned their first trip to the state tournament since 1992. Besides Van Blaricom, Wolfe was also in double figures with 11 points.
Lodge Grass was seeking its first state berth since 1996. The Indians were led by Shantell Pretty On Top’s 21 points. Jordan Jefferson added 18, and Gabby Falls Down finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.