BILLINGS — Columbus shook off a shaky first half to earn a 37-35 win over Lodge Grass in the Southern B Divisional girls basketball consolation bracket Friday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Lodge Grass outscored Columbus 17-7 in the second quarter to take a 22-13 lead. An 8-4 third quarter and 16-9 fourth helped the Cougars, who are No. 7 in the 406mtsports.com Class B rankings, come out victorious.
Columbus' Brooklyn Wyllie recorded a double-double — 11 points, 10 rebounds — on efficient shooting (5 of 7 from the field). Liz Lorash had nine points (3 of 9) and five rebounds, while Payton West and Brenna Rouane each recorded five points (both on 2 of 10 shooting) and eight boards for Cougars (16-6), who will play another loser-out game at 10:30 a.m. Saturday against the loser of Friday's semifinal game between No. 6 Colstrip and Roundup.
Lodge Grass' Jordan Jefferson scored a game-high 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds, while Shantell PrettyOnTop tallied eight points and 11 rebounds for the Indians, which ended the season at 11-13.
Whitehall 43, Three Forks 38
The Trojans kept their season going with a close consolation victory Friday at Metra.
Brynna Wolfe led Whitehall (15-8) with 14 points (4 of 11 from the field) and added five rebounds, while teammate Jada Clarkson recorded 12 points (4 of 13), seven boards and three steals.
Three Forks' Kendall Lynn scored a game-high 19 points (9 of 24), with six rebounds and five steals. Keaton Lynn added nine points (4 of 8) and 14 rebounds for the Wolves, who trailed 21-14 at halftime and forced a 25-25 tie going into the fourth quarter.
This story will be updated.
