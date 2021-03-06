BILLINGS — The seconds ticked down, and as they did, Roundup senior Blythe Sealey, standing near the halfcourt line, bent at the waist and buried her head in her hands.
The final buzzer sounded and fellow senior Meghan Eiselein and the rest of the Panthers joined Sealey for a long, emotion-packed group hug.
Roundup’s state-tournament drought dating back to 2002 was over with a 45-34 win over Joliet in the third-place game of the Southern B Divisional tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Saturday.
This group of Panthers had been close before. Friday’s semifinal loss to top-ranked Big Timber marked the third time in the last four years Roundup had lost in the semis. This time, though, the No. 3 Panthers battled back, defeating No. 2 Colstrip 53-49 Saturday morning behind 29 points from Tia Stahl and then topping their 4B rival later in the day for the fourth time this season.
Sealey said experiencing the moment tops dreaming about it.
“It’s way better, way better,” she said. “I thought I would just cheer and look at my parents, but I was bawling. … The emotions were high and it was crazy.”
Sealey scored 18 points and Eiselein added 12 for the Panthers (17-4), who finally turned the J-Hawks away in the fourth quarter.
Joliet’s Merrin Schwend tied the score at 29-29 with 1:10 left in the third quarter — the game’s fourth and final tie — before Eiselein answered with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give the Panthers a three-point lead.
Sealey opened the fourth with another 3 and the Panthers were on their way to outscoring Joliet 13-5 in the fourth quarter.
Roundup will return to Metra next week for the Class B state tournament.
“It’s been a challenging year for everybody, you know, when you don’t even know if you’re going to have a season,” coach Dan Eiselein said, referencing the smaller tournament crowd due to COVID-19 protocols. “The atmosphere isn’t the same as it’s been, but I think it’s a blessing that these kids get come and compete in this facility. Not everyone gets that opportunity. …
“So, I asked the girls to make sure to take in everything in this building. To be here one more week, that’s a gift in itself for us.”
Schwend scored 17 points to lead the J-Hawks, who finished the season 12-12.
Joliet beat Whitehall 59-44 in morning loser-out play to advance to the third-place game.
Read more on the morning games in the Full Court Press.
This story will be updated.
