BILLINGS — An 18-point, 12-rebound performance from junior Blythe Sealey helped Roundup upset No. 7-ranked Columbus 50-45 in Saturday's Southern B Divisional girls basketball elimination game at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Junior Megan Eiselein added 13 points and 11 boards for the Panthers, who will face Forsyth in the third-place game at 5 p.m. Saturday back at Metra. The winner will advance to the State B tournament.
Senior Brenna Rouane scored 13 points and junior Brooklyn Wyllie added eight points and 12 rebounds for the Cougars, who finished the season with a 16-7 record.
Roundup led 22-18 at halftime and 35-26 through three quarters.
Forsyth 47, Whitehall 40
Sophomore Lindsey Hein's 20 points fueled No. 4 Forsyth in a season-saving divisional win Saturday at Rocky Mountain College.
Senior Roxanne Keefer added nine points for the Dogies (19-4), who led 23-19 at halftime but trailed 33-32 going into the fourth quarter. They outscored the Trojans 15-7 in the final period.
Forsyth will try to reach state for the second straight season when it takes on Roundup in the third-place game at 5 p.m. Saturday at Metra.
Junior Meagan Johnson led Whitehall (15-9) with 14 points.
This story will be updated.
