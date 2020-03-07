BILLINGS — An 18-point, 12-rebound performance from junior Blythe Sealey helped Roundup upset No. 7-ranked Columbus 50-45 in Saturday's Southern B Divisional girls basketball elimination game at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

Junior Megan Eiselein added 13 points and 11 boards for the Panthers, who will face Forsyth in the third-place game at 5 p.m. Saturday back at Metra. The winner will advance to the State B tournament.

Senior Brenna Rouane scored 13 points and junior Brooklyn Wyllie added eight points and 12 rebounds for the Cougars, who finished the season with a 16-7 record.

Roundup led 22-18 at halftime and 35-26 through three quarters.

Forsyth 47, Whitehall 40

Sophomore Lindsey Hein's 20 points fueled No. 4 Forsyth in a season-saving divisional win Saturday at Rocky Mountain College.

Senior Roxanne Keefer added nine points for the Dogies (19-4), who led 23-19 at halftime but trailed 33-32 going into the fourth quarter. They outscored the Trojans 15-7 in the final period.

Forsyth will try to reach state for the second straight season when it takes on Roundup in the third-place game at 5 p.m. Saturday at Metra.

Junior Meagan Johnson led Whitehall (15-9) with 14 points.

This story will be updated.

Sign up for our high school sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Email Victor Flores at victor.flores@406mtsports.com and follow him on Twitter at @VictorFlores_BG

Tags

Load comments