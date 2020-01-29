MISSOULA — Loyola Sacred Heart girls basketball coach Travis Walker took off running like he did when he was a wide receiver for the Montana Grizzlies in the late 1990s.
The third-year coach was celebrating a trick shot he had been working on since he took over the team ahead of the 2018 season. His players joined in on the fun before or after practices, but the results of trying to bank shots off a wall or in a beam at the Loyola gym were dismal, although the attempts produced smiles and laughs.
So when Walker, 43, finally got his underhand trick shot to bounce off the wall, make it over the backboard and sink through the net last season, he ran across the gym like he was celebrating a touchdown.
Walker didn’t stop there, bolting out the door at the Sister Rita Mudd Activity Center, racing around the building to the other sets of doors only to find he was locked out in the freshly fallen January snow, adding to the laughter he had produced for the team with his antics.
“Whatever you’re doing, if you can make someone smile, it’s worth it,” Walker said recounting the story at practice just over a year later as his team is in the midst of an undefeated season.
Walker’s trick shots are more than him trying to show off he still has some athleticism from his playing days. He tries to create an open, welcoming atmosphere where players enjoy coming to practice and playing for him.
His style had also produced results on the courts, most recently a third-place finish at state.
This year, the Breakers are right back at it, off to a 12-0 start with the No. 1 ranking in Class B. They’re chasing their first state title in 14 years, and with a coach like Walker leading the way, the fun seems to be outpacing the pressure of high expectations.
“Everything he does just adds to the notion that we have to relax,” Loyola senior Sam Clevenger said. “We have to smile about some of this stuff instead of being so serious.”
***
Walker’s basketball practices are more laid back than when he played for the Griz from 1996-99, ending his time there as seventh on the school’s all-time catches list while meeting his future wife, former Lady Griz player Catie (McElmurry) Walker.
The lessons he learned from Griz head coach Mick Dennehy, offensive coordinator Brent Pease and receivers coach Bill Cockhill do carry over onto the court. It also helps that Walker caught the coaching bug from his father, Duane Walker, learning lessons from him in Plentywood as a three-sport athlete who went on to be inducted into the MHSA Athletes Hall of Fame.
“I learned nothing’s the end of the world,” Walker said. “There’s a million plays in a game. The outcome of a game is not from one play. There’s lot of opportunities and chances, so ride the wave, don’t get too high, don’t get too low, just stay even and you’ll be fine.”
That’s how Walker has approached coaching during his stints with Hellgate track, Carroll College football, Loyola football, Florence boys basketball, and AAU basketball and soccer over the years.
Walker used those principles to help lead Loyola to a third-place finish at state in 2019 with a 20-6 record. The outcome surprised some players, but it’s one which they credited to the team’s ability to bond quickly under the often-smiling Walker.
“He has tough love because he wants to make sure we’re playing to the best of our abilities, so he gets on us,” Clevenger said. “But he also makes sure that we’re having fun with it and enjoying it.”
Senior Syd Koppang added: “He makes practices tough, but it’s just to make us better. We’ve come so far in the last few years. We’ve made such a big jump from last year. I think his toughness and dedication to our team has really helped us.”
The practices are supposed to be tough in some form, getting the team physically fit and schematically sound enough to be able to operate their uptempo style of play. They press, try to create turnovers and score in transition because of their relative short stature across the lineup.
It’s a style that’s worked wonders. The Breakers are averaging 63.9 points per game while allowing just 34, a difference of 29.9 on average this year. They’ve had just one game decided by single digits — a 46-37 win at Bigfork — and won their other 11 games by 16 or more points.
“It’s a fun style that matches who we are,” Clevenger said. “Also, we don’t have a lot of size. We do have stamina, and we’re quick and speedy.”
It also helps that the Breakers returned their entire starting lineup with Clevenger, Koppang, juniors Laney Denning and Kelsey Esh, and sophomore Lani Walker, Travis’ daughter.
They learned how to play with each other last year and are continuing to build confidence in one another to the point where Walker feels they’re truly 11 players deep.
“They have a level of trust in each other that they’re able to joke with each other,” Travis said. “Even in games you’ll see them on the floor laughing and smiling at each other. It’s because there’s a great level of trust in those girls.”
***
Walker couldn’t help but laugh when recalling how the team didn’t set any long-term goals for the season.
“That one kind of slipped our minds,” Walker said with a long laugh. “We just want to get better and have fun. That’s the two biggest ones. Stay in the moment and have fun.”
It’s safe to say Walker wants his team to return to state. He still recalls his first season with the Breakers in 2018, a year that ended short of a state berth at the divisional tournament. It’s not something he wants to go through again.
“I still feel bad about that to this day,” Walker said. “That hurts you because that group of girls deserved to go. They bought into everything we taught.”
Lani Walker appeared to pick up on that, even though she wasn’t on the team. She was an eighth grader who joined the team in 2019 and quickly became the leading scorer.
“All of our goals are to get to state,” Lani said. “Then it’s just perform as well as we can.”
At 12-0, the Breakers are off to their best start since opening the 2007 season 24-0 before they lost in the state semifinals, a defeat that snapped a 53-game win streak. The loss also prevented them from winning back-to-back championships. The 2006 title during a 26-0 season remains the lone championship-game appearance in program history.
Before the postseason begins, the Breakers are chasing their first Western 6-B title since 2012. They’re in good position, sitting at 5-0 in the conference with three games remaining in league play.
They begin a tough stretch in the coming weeks, traveling to Florence on Friday and hosting Bigfork on Saturday. They then host Thompson Falls and travel to Eureka on back-to-back days next week. Florence is the defending state runner-up, and Bigfork, Thompson Falls and Eureka are the top three teams in the Western 7-B.
While the Breakers didn’t think they’d be undefeated 12 games in, they thought they had the potential to be in this sort of position after the success last year.
“Getting third last year was something that was unexpected of us,” Clevenger said. “It wasn’t what we were supposed to be. Now we realize what we’re capable of. That makes us want it more.”
Added Koppang: “I think we’re more aware of how good of a team we were. We were surprised to be third at state. This year, we have that much more confidence in ourselves and know we can make it all the way.”
Walker isn’t ready to talk about the possibility of a state title with his team. He’s surprised the regular season is already close to being two-thirds of the way done. There’s still many games to play, practices to go through and trick shots to take.
For Walker’s next trick, a state title would be quite the accomplishment worth celebrating — and certainly one that would bring a smile to many faces.
“This season has just flown by,” Walker said. “I think it’s because we’re having a lot of fun. There’s been a lot of laughs. It’s perfect here. It’s where I want to be. There’s no going back.”
