Julianna Takes Horse

Hardin's Julianna Takes Horse is all smiles after beating Livingston in the Class A semifinal in March — and she's smiling again now after signing to play basketball at Mendocino College in Ukiah, California.

 MIKE CLARK, 406mtsports.com

BOZEMAN — St. Labre's Priscilla Flatmouth and Hardin's Julianna Takes Horse and Peyton Good Luck have decided where to continue their basketball careers in college, the website NDNSports is reporting.

Flatmouth and Good Luck have both signed to play at United Tribes Technical College in Bismarck, North Dakota. Takes Horse is headed to Mendocino College in Ukiah, California.

The decision by Takes Horse, a center for the Class A co-champion Bulldogs, was announced Tuesday night on NDNSports' Twitter page. NDNSports reported Flatmouth's decision Sunday and Good Luck's on Saturday.

Good Luck helped Hardin to a Class A boys co-title last month before the COVID-19 pandemic halted the tournament. He scored 11 points in a 73-41 rout of Livingston.

Takes Horse scored 14 points in the Bulldogs' 64-40 dismantling of Livingston in the Class A girls semifinal.

Flatmouth, from Lodge Grass, was second-team all-state in volleyball and a two-time Class B all-stater in basketball as well. NDNSports.com wrote about her Sunday.

Tags

Load comments