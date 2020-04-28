BOZEMAN — St. Labre's Priscilla Flatmouth and Hardin's Julianna Takes Horse and Peyton Good Luck have decided where to continue their basketball careers in college, the website NDNSports is reporting.
Flatmouth and Good Luck have both signed to play at United Tribes Technical College in Bismarck, North Dakota. Takes Horse is headed to Mendocino College in Ukiah, California.
The decision by Takes Horse, a center for the Class A co-champion Bulldogs, was announced Tuesday night on NDNSports' Twitter page. NDNSports reported Flatmouth's decision Sunday and Good Luck's on Saturday.
Good Luck helped Hardin to a Class A boys co-title last month before the COVID-19 pandemic halted the tournament. He scored 11 points in a 73-41 rout of Livingston.
Takes Horse scored 14 points in the Bulldogs' 64-40 dismantling of Livingston in the Class A girls semifinal.
Flatmouth, from Lodge Grass, was second-team all-state in volleyball and a two-time Class B all-stater in basketball as well. NDNSports.com wrote about her Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.