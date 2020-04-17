St. Labre vs. Hardin JV

St. Labre's Teegan Ewing (21), pictured against Hardin JV in December, has signed with Rocky Mountain College.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — St. Labre senior Teegan Ewing will continue her basketball career Rocky Mountain College, the Battlin' Bears announced Friday.

"One of the biggest factors for choosing Rocky is that I am close to home," Ewing said in a press release. "I am very excited for this opportunity.”

Ewing was a second-team all-conference selection in each of the last two seasons. She averaged 10 points, four rebounds, two assists and four steals per game this past season. She also runs for the Braves' cross country and track and field programs.

“Teegan is a solid addition to our program,” Rocky coach Wes Keller said in a press release. “She is a very good athlete who had an accomplished career at St. Labre in three different sports. We look forward to having her on campus.”

