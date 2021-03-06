GREAT FALLS — One thing you can expect at the Class A girls state basketball tournament, is for Hardin to take a home a trophy.
But the fifth-consecutive state tournament trophy didn't come easy for the Bulldogs and that's because Whitefish, their opponent, seeking its first trophy since 2003, refused to go down without a fight in the consolation final Saturday at the Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls.
Hardin knocked down four 3-pointers in the first quarter and built a 27-13 halftime lead, but in the third, Whitefish responded with two triples that led to a 12-0 run that cut the lead to two (27-25).
Yet, Hardin responded with a 16-5 run that extended the lead to double digits again and the No. 3 seed from the Eastern A won 53-37 to take home third.
"I am just so proud of these girls," Hardin head coach Cindy Farmer said. "Being in the championship or the consolation the last five years and coming away with a trophy just shows the character of these girls. They work so hard and I'm just so proud of their effort."
The victory was the second in a row for Hardin, which defeated Hamilton Friday to earn a spot in the consolation finals, then wrapped up a fifth-consecutive top-three finish.
The Bulldogs finished as the runner-up in 2017, 2018 and 2019, as well as co-champions with Billings Central in 2020.
Aiding the effort for Hardin in the first half, was a hot start from beyond the arc as Kamber Good Luck connected twice from 3-point range in the first quarter, which along with makes from Kylee Old Elk and Aiyanna Big Man, put the Bulldogs in front 18-6.
In the second quarter, Alyssa Pretty Weasel was able to get going inside and used a 3-point play to score seven in the first 16 minutes as Hardin took a 27-13 into intermission.
Good Luck and Pretty Weasel each finished with 11 points. Gracie Smyley had 12 for Whitefish in the loss. Brook Smith also added 10.
