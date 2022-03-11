MISSOULA — Billings Central is going to the State A girls basketball championship game for the third consecutive year, punching its ticket with a semifinal win over Hardin on Friday at Dahlberg Arena.
This is the Rams' 12th all-time trip to the championship game, and they're seeking their eighth crown and their first ouright title since 2012. They lost in the chipper in 2021 and were co-champs in 2020 when the tournament was ended early because of COVID.
"My sophomore year, we had that COVID year, so that pretty discouraging," Billings Central senior Maria Stewart said. "Coming back last year, we took second place in double overtime, that was discouraging. This year, us as seniors have felt determined to win that."
The Rams will play the winner of the other semifinal game between Dillon and Havre.
"I feel so awesome right now, just all the emotions, but it’s not over yet," Billings Central senior Solei Elletson said. "A championship game sounds like so much fun. It sounds like memories with my team and just having a bunch of fun."
Earlier in the day, Miles City won its second loser-out game in less than 24 hours by beating Hamilton to advance to the consolation semifinals. Browning also advanced to the consolation semifinals with a win over Butte Central in the first loser-out game for each team.
Miles City will play 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Missoula Sentinel against the loser of the Havre vs. Dillon semifinal game for a berth in the third-place game. Browning will play 10:30 a.m. Saturday at UM against Hardin for a trip to the third-place game.
The third-place game will be 4:30 p.m. Saturday and the championship game will be at 8 p.m. Saturday. Both games will be at UM.
Billings Central 61, Hardin 52
Billings Central, the Eastern A No. 1 seed, rallied late in the third quarter, extended its lead to double digits in the fourth quarter and held off a late surge by Hardin, the Eastern A No. 3 seed.
The turning point came late in the third frame when Billings Central closed on a 7-3 run that included a clutch corner 3-pointer by Solei Elletson, who finished with eight points. Her basket tied the game at 34 after the Rams saw their 26-19 halftime lead turn into a 34-31 deficit.
Browning drained a 3-pointer to go up 37-34, but Mya Hansen scored four consecutive points, including a steal and fast break layup in the closing seconds, to give Billings Central a 38-37 lead entering the fourth quarter. Hansen scored nine of the Rams' 12 points that quarter and had 14 of her team-high 21 in the second half.
"It was big time, I feel like it really was fuel for our team," Elletson said of the rally to close to the third quarter and open the fourth. "Our defense helped us, and that’s what we always say because we’re always practicing defense non-stop in practice. Our defense is what got us to where we are."
Hardin pulled within 46-43 in the fourth quarter when Kylee Old Elk converted an and-1, but Billings Central answered with five straight points as Elletson scored off an offensive rebound and Hailey Euell hit a 3-pointer for a 51-43 lead with 3:31 to play. Maria Stewart scored seven of her 16 points in the final quarter.
"Going into the game, we all had the confidence," Stewart said. "There was a little time where we went up and down, but we pulled through. We were caught not really trying our hardest that we could do and coach reminded us that we needed to be better because we are better than that."
The Rams had their lead whittled down to 53-50 with 1:21 to play. Hardin's Kamber Good Luck converted an and-1 as she scored 14 of her team-high 21 points in the second half and Dierra Takes Enemy made a pair of free throws to create the three-point deficit.
As Hardin tried to deny Hansen the ball, Elletson decided to take a drive to the basket. She made a shot through a foul and converted a free throw to make it a 56-50 advantage with 58.3 seconds remaining.
"I was just so hyped and I was excited," she said. "I was just feeling it. I told my coaches even, I was like, 'Coaches, I’m feeling it, put me in,' and they put me in and I made a difference, and that’s what I came here to do."
Takes Enemy made two more free throws to finish with 10 points and pull Hardin with 56-52 with 49.2 seconds left. The Bulldogs were 12 for 13 at the charity stripe, but they went just 3 for 13 on 3-pointers in the final three quarters after starting 3 for 8 in the opening frame.
Stewart sealed the win with two free throws to put Billings Central up 59-52 with 16.7 seconds left. She finished 6 for 6 on free throws as the Rams went 19 for 31 as a team, including an 8-for-13 performance by Hansen.
"I never say this, but I’m proud of myself," Stewart said. "I actually never really drive in and draw fouls to shoot free throws. I saw drives open and I realized that I could be a bit quicker than them."
Miles City 52, Hamilton 43
Miles City, the Eastern A No. 4 seed, shot a blistering 53.3 percent from the field to knock off Hamilton, the Western A No. 2 seed, in a loser-out game.
Veronica Turck poured in a team-high 18 points and hit three triples as Miles City shot 8 for 17 from beyond the arc. Lainey Smith added a trio of 3-pointers on her way to 11 points. Miles City led 8-7 after the first quarter, 24-22 at the half and 39-30 entering the final frame.
Layne Kearns led Hamilton with 17 points, while Taryn Searle added 11. Searle was 1 for 9 on 3-pointers and Kearns was 0 for 4 as Hamilton went 2 for 16.
The Broncs had an 11-6 edge in offensive rebounds, put up 48 field goal attempts to Miles City's 30 but shot just 29.2 percent from the field. They were outrebounded 30-21 overall.
Hamilton went 0-2 at the tournament to finish the season 20-6 under third-year coach Richard Griffin. He's led them to state all three seasons and returns his top two players in junior guards Kearns and Searle for their senior year.
Browning 71, Butte Central 63
Browning, the Western A No. 3 seed, shot 45.9 percent from the field one game after shooting 18.2 percent to win a high-scoring affair against Butte Central, the Western A No. 5 seed, in a loser-out game.
Mecca Bull Child poured in 24 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out four assists, all team highs for the Indians. She went 8 for 9 at the free throw line as Browning finished 11 for 15.
Amari Calf Robe and Sugar Spoonhunter scored 12 points apiece and each hit two 3-pointers as Browning went 4 for 13 from deep. The Indians led 16-12 after one quarter, 34-22 at the half and 52-39 entering the fourth quarter.
Brooke Badovinac scored 30 points to finish with 92 over three games as Butte Central went 1-2 at the tournament to finish the season 17-12. Sofee Thatcher added 24 points, nine rebounds, five steals and three assists.
This story will be updated.
