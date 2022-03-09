MISSOULA — Billings Central prevented it from being a complete slate of upsets on the opening day of the State A girls basketball tournament on Wednesday at Dahlberg Arena.
The Rams held serve against Columbia Falls to advance to the semifinals, where they’ll face Hardin, which knocked off Hamilton in a quarterfinal. Hardin has been the only Class A team to beat Billings Central this season as the teams split their two regular-season meetings.
"I think you just got to show up and knock some shots down," Rams coach Jetton Ailes said in looking ahead to the matchup. "It’s going to be physical. They’re very well coached. We play a lot alike. We’re physical, we like to get up and down the floor a bit. It’s a great game to be apart of, and it’ll be a fun atmosphere."
Earlier in the day, Butte Central shocked Miles City in the lone first-round game of the new-look, nine-team tournament to qualify for the quarterfinals. The quarterfinals finish Thursday when Havre takes on Browning at 3 p.m. and Butte Central squares off with Dillon at 5 p.m. The first loser-out game will be 8 p.m. Thursday between Miles City and Columbia Falls.
Both semifinals game will be on Friday, as will two more first-round loser-out games. The second round of loser-out action, the third-place game and the championship game will take place on Saturday.
Billings Central 65, Columbia Falls 30
Billings Central, the Eastern A No. 1 seed, advanced to the state semifinals by scoring 60 points over the final three quarters to dispatch of Columbia Falls, the Western A No. 4 seed.
Mya Hansen led the way with 16 points, six assists and five rebounds, all team highs. It was a big day for the Butler commit because she was announced as the Gatorade Montana girls basketball player of the year in the morning before the Rams drove to Missoula.
"We had chapel mass this morning before we left, and right after chapel mass, our coach stood up in front of all of us and broke the news to all of us," Hansen said of how she learned about the award. "It’s awesome that I got to hear that in front of all my teammates because they’re the real reason why I got that award. I couldn’t have done that without them or without my team."
Hansen again credited her teammates for how they were able to respond from a lackluster first quarter in which the Rams led just 5-4 after eight minutes. They blew open the game with a 27-9 second quarter to lead 32-13 at the half, capped by Lauren Dull's half-court heave to beat the buzzer.
"That’s what I love about this team is if one thing’s not going well, we pick up on another side. There’s always something to improve on the court because not everything’s always going to go our way when we play," Hansen said. "I think we found each other as a team. At first, we were playing as five individuals, but once we started playing as a team, things started working well for us."
Lily Bland added 12 points and four steals for Billings Central, Dull had nine points and Hailey Euell had eight points. Nine players scored at least one field goal as the Rams tallied 16 assists on 25 made field goals. They went 11 for 23 on 3-pointers and forced 20 turnovers while committing just 11.
"They’re a resilient group. They took a minute to get their footing, but once we got our legs underneath us a little bit after a long bus ride today, they played pretty well," Ailes said before expanding on that. "Columbia Falls runs their 1-3-1 pretty well, and we shot pretty well, so that helps a bit when you’re playing a zone. Our defense can fuel our offense, and when they lock in, they can create a lot of turnovers and force teams to be uncomfortable."
Billings Central improved to 19-3. Columbia Falls, which got 12 points from Maddie Robison, dropped to 16-7 and heads to the loser-out bracket to face Miles City.
Hardin 62, Hamilton 48
Hardin, the Eastern A No. 3 seed, is heading to the state semifinals for a sixth straight season after it took down Hamilton, the Western A No. 2 seed.
Dierra Takes Enemy led three Bulldogs in double digits, finishing with 12 points as eight players scored. Evelyn Old Coyote added 11 points, while Kamber Good Luck chipped in 10.
Old Coyote made it a double-double as she grabbed 10 rebounds, including five offensive boards. Hardin posted a 12-5 edge in offensive rebounds, often converting those into second-chance points.
That was on display as the Bulldogs outscored Hamilton 23-13 in the second quarter to create a double-digit led they held for nearly the remainder of the game.
"One of the biggest reasons that we didn’t win or give ourselves a chance to win was our rebounding," Hamilton coach Richard Griffin said. "They outrebounded us and had a lot of second-chance points. You take that way, and we make our free throws, we’re right in the thick of it.
"To me, it was our rebounding, and we got tired, and they’re good too. You’ve got to give those guards, Good Luck and (Breanna) Old Elk, credit because they can penetrate, they can do some no-look passes and 50 (Old Coyote) moves really well underneath."
Taryn Searle paced Hamilton with 18 points, hitting two of her three triples as the teams played to a 16-16 tie after one quarter. Layne Kearns nearly had a triple-double with eight points, 12 rebounds and six assists.
The Broncs were just 13 for 25 as a team at the free-throw line while Hardin was 7 for 12. They went 2 for 8 in the second half while being outscored 23-19 by the Bulldogs.
Hamilton handled Hardin's full-court press well early on but finished on the wrong end of a 15-9 mark in turnovers.
"We knew they play man and zone and they switch it up, so we decided to be more patient and see what they were doing," Hardin coach Cindy Farmer said. "We were able to execute our offense against that. It was a tough first quarter, but I knew once we got our press going, it always opens things up for us."
Hardin improved to 19-4 in advancing to the semifinals.
"Any win is special, especially that first win at state to get us into the semifinals," Farmer said. "It might not have been as pretty as we expected, but we got the win and now we have to focus on our next one."
Hamilton dropped to 20-5 as it came up short in trying to earn its first quarterfinal victory since 2015. The Broncs head to the loser-out bracket.
"It's all about the mindset. If you have a culture of never giving up, then why would you be satisfied coming in and losing two?" Griffin said. "They’re young. Six of the nine that played tonight never played in a state tournament, so it was a brand-new experience for them. Getting that experience is key, and hopefully we’re ready to go."
Butte Central 61, Miles City 59
Butte Central, the Western A No. 5 seed, put together a fourth-quarter rally to upset Miles City, the Eastern A No. 4 seed, in its first trip to state since 2019.
Senior Sofee Thatcher gave the Maroons a 60-59 lead when she hit a layup with 20 seconds left on her way to 17 points. She added a free throw with one second remaining to cap the comeback as the Maroons outscored the Cowgirls 22-15 in the fourth quarter to erase a 45-39 deficit through three frames.
"I didn’t even process what happened at first," a still-smiling Thatcher said afterward. "I looked at the scoreboard and we were up by one and I was like, ‘Oh my god, I’m shocked.’ All game, my layups weren’t falling, so I was I glad that one went in, it was big."
Butte Central junior Brooke Badovinac scored a game-high 31 points, had seven of the team's 13 steals and went 10 for 10 at the free-throw line as the Maroons finished 22 for 24. Sophomore Ella Moodry nearly had a double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds.
"I was struggling on my outside 3, so I knew I had to get the basket, so dribble pull-ups, layups," Badovinac said. "I got a lot of steals, which normally my defense isn’t the best, but tonight I tried my best and got some steals, and that really helped.
"Our defense gives us momentum, we were getting steals, running up and down the court. That’s where our team gets involved and how we won out with this one."
Alora Baker led three Miles City players in double digits with 15 points. Jillian Kanduch tallied 14 points and eight rebounds, while Veronica Turck added 12 points and six assists.
Butte Central improved to 17-10 in head coach Meg Murphy's 40th and final season. Up next is a matchup with Dillon, the top seed from the west and a team the Maroons are 0-2 against this year.
"Everyone says that Butte doesn’t lay down, and we didn’t," Thatcher said. "I think we proved a lot of people wrong. There were a lot of people doubting us that we wouldn’t even make it to the state tournament, so to win our first game, that’s huge."
Badovinac added: "Me and my team, we gave it all we had. It’s cool to come out as the fifth seed and show people that we are meant to be in the state tournament."
Miles City is making its first appearance at state since 2014. The Cowgirls dropped to 12-10 under first-year coach Randy Robinson after going 3-13 last year.
