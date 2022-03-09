MISSOULA — Butte Central won the lone first-round game to advance to the quarterfinals of the new-look nine-team State A girls basketball tournament on Wednesday at Dahlberg Arena.
The tournament continues with the first two quarterfinal games tonight. Hardin faces Hamilton at 6:30 p.m. and Billings Central plays Columbia Falls at 8 p.m.
The quarterfinals finish Thursday when Havre takes on Browning at 3 p.m. and Butte Central squares off with Dillon at 5 p.m. The first loser-out game will be 8 p.m. Thursday between Miles City and the loser of the Billings Central vs. Columbia Falls quarterfinal.
Both semifinals game will be on Friday, as will two more first-round loser-out games. The second round of loser-out action, the third-place game and the championship game will take place on Saturday.
Butte Central 61, Miles City 59
Butte Central, the Western A No. 5 seed, put together a fourth-quarter rally to upset Miles City, the Eastern A No. 4 seed, in its first trip to state since 2019.
Senior Sofee Thatcher gave the Maroons a 60-59 lead when she hit a layup with 20 seconds left on her way to 17 points. She added a free throw with one second remaining to cap the comeback as the Maroons outscored the Cowgirls 22-15 in the fourth quarter to erase a 45-39 deficit through three frames.
"I didn’t even process what happened at first," a still-smiling Thatcher said afterward. "I looked at the scoreboard and we were up by one and I was like, ‘Oh my god, I’m shocked.’ All game, my layups weren’t falling, so I was I glad that one went in, it was big."
Butte Central junior Brooke Badovinac scored a game-high 31 points, had seven of the team's 13 steals and went 10 for 10 at the free-throw line as the Maroons finished 22 for 24. Sophomore Ella Moodry nearly had a double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds.
"I was struggling on my outside 3, so I knew I had to get the basket, so dribble pull-ups, layups," Badovinac said. "I got a lot of steals, which normally my defense isn’t the best, but tonight I tried my best and got some steals, and that really helped.
"Our defense gives us momentum, we were getting steals, running up and down the court. That’s where our team gets involved and how we won out with this one."
Alora Baker led three Miles City players in double digits with 15 points. Jillian Kanduch tallied 14 points and eight rebounds, while Veronica Turck added 12 points and six assists.
Butte Central improved to 17-10 in head coach Meg Murphy's 40th and final season. Up next is a matchup with Dillon, the top seed from the west and a team the Maroons are 0-2 against this year.
"Everyone says that Butte doesn’t lay down, and we didn’t," Thatcher said. "I think we proved a lot of people wrong. There were a lot of people doubting us that we wouldn’t even make it to the state tournament, so to win our first game, that’s huge."
Badovinac added: "Me and my team, we gave it all we had. It’s cool to come out as the fifth seed and show people that we are meant to be in the state tournament."
Miles City is making its first appearance at state since 2014. The Cowgirls dropped to 12-10 under first-year coach Randy Robinson after going 3-13 last year.
This story will be updated.
