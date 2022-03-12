MISSOULA — Hardin beat Dillon in the third-place game of the State A girls basketball tournament on Saturday at Dahlberg Arena.
The championship game will take place at 8 p.m. between Billings Central, the Eastern A No. 1 seed, and Havre, the Eastern A No. 2 seed. The Rams are 2-0 this year against the Blue Ponies, who won the 2021 title by beating Billings Central in double overtime.
Billings Central is seeking its second championship in the past three seasons and its first outright crown since 2012 after sharing the 2020 title when the tournament was ended early because of COVID. Havre is looking to capture its fourth state title in the past five seasons, winning in 2018, 2019 and 2021.
Hardin 61, Dillon 46
Hardin, the Eastern A No. 3 seed, beat Dillon, the Western A No. 1 seed, in the third-place game to capture its sixth consecutive state trophy.
"The girls were really heartbroken after last night," Hardin coach Cindy Farmer said regarding losing in the semifinals. "But any time you can take hardware home from state and finish the season on a win, it feels good. I’m just very happy for the girls, super happy."
Dillon cut Hardin’s lead to 27-21 early in the third quarter, but the Bulldogs answered with nine consecutive points, including back-to-back 3-pointers by Aiyanna Big Man and Breanna Old Elk. Hardin pushed its lead to 41-25, led 43-32 entering the fourth quarter and maintained a double-digit advantage the rest of the game.
Hardin built its lead with 3-pointers, shooting 6 for 22. Kamber Good Luck hit three triples on her way to a team-high 14 points. Big Man scored 11 points, and Dierra Takes Enemy tallied 10 points and nine rebounds.
Kylee Old Elk finished with seven points and nine assists. Hardin tabbed 17 helpers on 21 made field goals while shooting 37.5 percent from the field.
"They just played excellent, they played awesome," Farmer said of Hardin playing three games in less than 24 hours and winning two of them. "It was a total team effort coming out this morning and then a quick turnaround to play again. At this stage, it’s more mental than it is physical, so they had to grind it out, and they certainly did."
Dillon turned over the ball 21 times while forcing only nine and shooting 31.4 percent from the field. Ainsley Shipman scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Beavers.
Hardin was the state runner-up in 2017, 2018 and 2019, shared the title in 2020 when COVID cut short the tournament and placed third in 2021. Dillon was making its first trip to the trophy round since 2016 and was looking to earn its first state trophy since a first-place finish in 2003.
"It starts with the kids and how they buy into being a team," Farmer said of the program's success. "They just work so hard, even in the offseason, and they just know what it takes. We’ve had great leadership that has been handed down to these guys, and the five seniors here, they’re leaving the younger kids with high expectations."
Hardin 71, Browning 47
Hardin, the Eastern A No. 3 seed, jumped up 25-13 after one quarter, 45-24 at the half and 59-34 after three frames in its win over Browning, the Western A No. 3 seed, in a consolation semifinal Saturday morning at Dahlberg Arena.
Hardin's Kylee Old Elk scored 16 points on 7-for-12 shooting from the field and Kamber Good Luck added 16 while shooting 6 for 6 at the free throw line. They each hit two 3-pointers as Hardin shot 7 for 23 from deep and 47.2 percent overall.
Browning was 0 for 9 on 3-pointers and shot 33.3 percent overall. Jerel White Grass scored 15 points on 6-for-10 shooting from the field and grabbed nine rebounds. Mecca Bull Child added 11 points while shooting 7 for 10 from the free-throw line.
Dillon 42, Miles City 38
Dillon, the Western A No. 1 seed, outscored Miles City, the Eastern A No. 4 seed, 11-6 in the fourth quarter to erase a 32-31 deficit after the teams had played to a 19-19 halftime stalemate in a consolation semifinal Saturday morning at Missoula Sentinel.
Ainsley Shipman led Dillon with 15 points, while Lauryn Petersen added nine. They combined for seven of the Beavers' 11 points in the fourth quarter.
Miles City's Lainey Smith made three 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 16 points. Heidi Phalen added 10 points.
This story will be updated.
