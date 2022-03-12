MISSOULA — Hardin won in blowout fashion and Dillon needed to rally late to advance to the third-place game of the State A girls basketball tournament on Saturday.
The Bulldogs beat Browning, 71-47, at UM, while Dillon downed Miles City, 42-38, at Missoula Sentinel. They'll square off at 4:30 p.m. at Dahlberg Arena.
The championship game will take place at 8 p.m. between Billings Central, the Eastern A No. 1 seed, and Havre, the Eastern A No. 2 seed. The Rams are 2-0 this year against the Blue Ponies, who won the 2021 title by beating Billings Central in double overtime.
Billings Central is seeking its second championship in the past three seasons and its first outright crown since 2012 after sharing the 2020 title when the tournament was ended early because of COVID. Havre is looking to capture its fourth state title in the past five seasons, winning in 2018, 2019 and 2021.
Hardin 71, Browning 47
Hardin, the Eastern A No. 3 seed, jumped up 25-13 after one quarter, 45-24 at the half and 59-34 after three frames in its win over Browning, the Western A No. 3 seed, in a consolation semifinal Saturday morning at Dahlberg Arena.
Hardin's Kylee Old Elk scored 16 points on 7-for-12 shooting from the field and Kamber Good Luck added 16 while shooting 6 for 6 at the free throw line. They each hit two 3-pointers as Hardin shot 7 for 23 from deep and 47.2 percent overall.
Browning was 0 for 9 on 3-pointers and shot 33.3 percent overall. Jerel White Grass scored 15 points on 6-for-10 shooting from the field and grabbed nine rebounds. Mecca Bull Child added 11 points while shooting 7 for 10 from the free-throw line.
Dillon 42, Miles City 38
Dillon, the Western A No. 1 seed, outscored Miles City, the Eastern A No. 4 seed, 11-6 in the fourth quarter to erase a 32-31 deficit after the teams had played to a 19-19 halftime stalemate in a consolation semifinal Saturday morning at Missoula Sentinel.
Ainsley Shipman led Dillon with 15 points, while Lauryn Petersen added nine. They combined for seven of the Beavers' 11 points in the fourth quarter.
Miles City's Lainey Smith made three 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 16 points. Heidi Phalen added 10 points.
This story will be updated.
