MISSOULA — Havre is once again state champions of Class A girls basketball.
The Blue Ponies won their second consecutive state crown and their fourth title in the past five seasons. They captured this championship by beating Billings Central, 37-30, in a rematch of last season's title tilt.
"What a game. What a deal. I’m proud of these kids," Havre coach Dustin Kraske said. "They put a lot of work in. A lot of teams put in a lot of work, and these guys have a knack of getting a feeling of relief for that work, a little satisfaction and job well done.
"It speaks to the quality of our kids. It’s wonderful."
Havre senior Sadie Filius scored 10 of her game-high 13 points in the fourth quarter to go with eight rebounds. The Carroll College signee went 10 for 12 at the free throw line, making seven in the fourth quarter, all of them after Havre's lead was cut to 28-27 with 4:27 to play. Her 3-pointer to go up 28-20 was Havre's lone made field goal in the fourth quarter.
The outcome was quite the swing from when the teams played two weeks ago in the Eastern A divisional championship game. Billings Central won that game 49-37 and tallied a 55-54 overtime win in December.
"I think we were just more confident this time and our defense was just all around tougher," Filius said. "I think we just knew that this game was it and this was the end and we have a lot of seniors on this team and this was our last chance together and we wanted to leave it all out there."
Havre limited Mya Hansen, the Gatorade Montana player of the year and a Butler signee, to 11 points on 4-for-12 shooting while both teams shot 31.3 percent from the field. She scored 35 points in last year's championship game, a 64-60 double overtime win for Havre.
This time, Filius and junior Avery Carlson spent time guarding her, but Hansen found an opening for seven consecutive points on a deep 3-pointer, a running floater and two free throws to pull the Rams within 28-27. The Rams' lone points after that came on a Maria Stewart 3-pointer to pull within 33-30, after which Hansen missed a 3-pointer, a layup and committed a turnover.
"We’re feeling pretty ecstatic right now," Carlson said. "I feel like this one was a little tighter game, difficult to score on both ends, but it was still very fun and very exciting for us. We really prepared pretty heavily for this one and were very communicative on defense."
Havre junior Yelena Miller worked to make her mark on defense down low this game after she scored 27 points in last year's title contest. She had six rebounds and two steals, while senior Jade Wendland added nine points and three steals.
"I’m feeling fantastic," she said. "It’s like stress relieving and just fun. We wanted a state championship more than a divisional championship. We all came out here and kept pushing and never gave up. We wanted to win this one. This one is the one that counted."
Havre, the Eastern A No. 2 seed, has now won eight state championships in 10 title game appearances in program history.
Billings Central, the Eastern A No. 2 seed, was seeking its first outright state crown since 2012 and its eighth overall in its 12th appearance in the chipper. The Rams shared the 2020 title was the tournament was ended early because of COVID.
Hardin 61, Dillon 46
Hardin, the Eastern A No. 3 seed, beat Dillon, the Western A No. 1 seed, in the third-place game to capture its sixth consecutive state trophy.
"The girls were really heartbroken after last night," Hardin coach Cindy Farmer said regarding losing in the semifinals. "But any time you can take hardware home from state and finish the season on a win, it feels good. I’m just very happy for the girls, super happy."
Dillon cut Hardin’s lead to 27-21 early in the third quarter, but the Bulldogs answered with nine consecutive points, including back-to-back 3-pointers by Aiyanna Big Man and Breanna Old Elk. Hardin pushed its lead to 41-25, led 43-32 entering the fourth quarter and maintained a double-digit advantage the rest of the game.
Hardin built its lead with 3-pointers, shooting 6 for 22. Kamber Good Luck hit three triples on her way to a team-high 14 points. Big Man scored 11 points, and Dierra Takes Enemy tallied 10 points and nine rebounds.
Kylee Old Elk finished with seven points and nine assists. Hardin tabbed 17 helpers on 21 made field goals while shooting 37.5 percent from the field.
"They just played excellent, they played awesome," Farmer said of Hardin playing three games in less than 24 hours and winning two of them. "It was a total team effort coming out this morning and then a quick turnaround to play again. At this stage, it’s more mental than it is physical, so they had to grind it out, and they certainly did."
Dillon turned over the ball 21 times while forcing only nine and shooting 31.4 percent from the field. Ainsley Shipman scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Beavers.
Hardin was the state runner-up in 2017, 2018 and 2019, shared the title in 2020 when COVID cut short the tournament and placed third in 2021. Dillon was making its first trip to the trophy round since 2016 and was looking to earn its first state trophy since a first-place finish in 2003.
"It starts with the kids and how they buy into being a team," Farmer said of the program's success. "They just work so hard, even in the offseason, and they just know what it takes. We’ve had great leadership that has been handed down to these guys, and the five seniors here, they’re leaving the younger kids with high expectations."
Hardin 71, Browning 47
Hardin, the Eastern A No. 3 seed, jumped up 25-13 after one quarter, 45-24 at the half and 59-34 after three frames in its win over Browning, the Western A No. 3 seed, in a consolation semifinal Saturday morning at Dahlberg Arena.
Hardin's Kylee Old Elk scored 16 points on 7-for-12 shooting from the field and Kamber Good Luck added 16 while shooting 6 for 6 at the free throw line. They each hit two 3-pointers as Hardin shot 7 for 23 from deep and 47.2 percent overall.
Browning was 0 for 9 on 3-pointers and shot 33.3 percent overall. Jerel White Grass scored 15 points on 6-for-10 shooting from the field and grabbed nine rebounds. Mecca Bull Child added 11 points while shooting 7 for 10 from the free-throw line.
Dillon 42, Miles City 38
Dillon, the Western A No. 1 seed, outscored Miles City, the Eastern A No. 4 seed, 11-6 in the fourth quarter to erase a 32-31 deficit after the teams had played to a 19-19 halftime stalemate in a consolation semifinal Saturday morning at Missoula Sentinel.
Ainsley Shipman led Dillon with 15 points, while Lauryn Petersen added nine. They combined for seven of the Beavers' 11 points in the fourth quarter.
Miles City's Lainey Smith made three 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 16 points. Heidi Phalen added 10 points.
This story will be updated.
