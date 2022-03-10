MISSOULA — Havre kept the Eastern A domination going at the State A girls basketball tournament.
The Blue Ponies beat Browning on Thursday at Dahlberg Arena to make it three Eastern A teams moving onto the semifinals. Billings Central and Hardin won their quarterfinal games on Wednesday.
This is Havre's sixth straight trip to the semifinals and their ninth trip in the past 10 years. Hardin is also heading to the semifinals for a sixth consecutive season, while Billings Central is making its fourth straight appearance.
"I think it just shows that our side of the state has been working really hard," Havre senior Sadie Filius said.
Dillon secured the fourth and final spot in the semifinals, its first trip there since 2016, by beating Butte Central in matchup of two Western A teams. Day two action finishes with a late game between Columbia Falls and Miles City in a loser-out game.
The first round of loser-out games are noon and 1:30 p.m. Friday, with the semifinals following at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. The tournament wraps up Saturday with the second round of loser-out games at 10:30 a.m., the third-place game at 4:30 p.m. and the championship game at 8 p.m.
Havre 66, Browning 37
Havre, the Eastern A No. 2 seed, built its lead to 30-plus points while allowing just eight made field goals against Browning, the Western A No. 3 seed.
The Blue Ponies gave up just one field goal in the first quarter as they built an 11-4 lead and none in the third quarter as they pushed their 31-21 halftime lead to 42-23 after three quarters. They held Browning to 8-for-44 shooting (18.2 percent), including 1 for 14 in the first and third quarters.
"I think our communication on defense was really good today and just our rotations were on point," said Sadie Filius, a Carroll College basketball signee who led the Blue Ponies with 18 points and added six rebounds, four steals and three assists.
The Blue Ponies accrued a 44-28 edge in rebounds, including a 16-10 advantage on the offensive glass. With second-chance opportunities, Havre shot 13 for 40 (32.5 percent) from the field.
"We didn’t rebound the ball, they got so many offensive rebounds," Browning coach Poorboy Croff said. "Last time we played them, they didn’t get it like that and we only lost to them by (nine). The biggest problem was we just stood around in that first half and dug a hole and you can’t dig a hole against a team like that. Even for as bad as we were, we were only down 10 at the half. But if you don’t put it in the bucket, it’s not going to work."
Yelena Miller added 12 points and eight rebounds for Havre. Lacy Presshl matched her with eight rebounds, while Avery Carlson added nine points.
"They’re so physical. They’re much more physical than us," Croff said. "That big girl down there (Miller), she’s a horse in that middle, she just pins us and we don’t have anybody to match up against her. The last time we played them, we rotated and double teamed her pretty well, but tonight, she got away from us and our big girls got into foul trouble and had to sit."
Mecca Bull Child led Browning with 19 points. The Indians were 19 of 23 at the charity stripe but had five players foul out.
The Blue Ponies went to the free throw line 46 times and made 37 of their attempts, including going 18 for 21 in the fourth quarter. Croff didn't think the foul disparity had too much of an impact on the outcome.
"When we did get in foul trouble, we were already down by 20," he said. "We pressed a lot, which we do all season, and we didn’t move our feet and we were reaching. But like I said, you don’t dig a hole against Havre and win. I don’t know if they shut us down or we shut ourselves down, but you don’t shoot 18 percent and win a basketball game."
Browning, which was seeking its first semifinal trip since 2018, heads to the loser-out bracket. The Indians will face Butte Central in a loser-out game at noon Friday. The 1:30 p.m. loser-out game will be Hamilton against the winner of the Columbia Falls vs. Miles City game.
Dillon 67, Butte Central 54
Dillon, the Western A No. 1 seed, outscored Butte Central, the Western A No. 5 seed, 20-5 in the third quarter to turn a slim 28-23 halftime lead into a 48-28 advantage entering the fourth quarter.
Ainsley Shipman tallied 16 points to lead four Beavers in double digits. Halle Fitzgerald scored 14, Lauryn Petersen added 11 and Kylie Konen chipped in 10. Shipman and Fitzgerald each pulled down eight rebounds as Dillon finished with a 41-29 advantage on the glass.
Shipman added six assists as the Beavers had 17 helpers on 25 made field goals while shooting 44.6 percent from the floor. They were 8 for 18 (44.4 percent) on 3-pointers.
"I was impressed with how we shared the ball," Shipman said. "We're all sharing the ball and playing our hearts out."
Brooke Badovinac scored 31 points for the second consecutive game at state to pace Butte Central. Sofee Thatcher added 12 points, while Ella Moodry had nine points and 10 rebounds.
Butte Central, which was seeking its first semifinal trip since 2018, heads to the loser-out bracket. The Maroons are the only Western A team to beat an Eastern A team in the tournament, rallying in the fourth quarter to upset Miles City in the first round Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.