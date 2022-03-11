MISSOULA — Miles City won its second loser-out game in less than 24 hours by beating Hamilton on Friday to advance to the consolation semifinals at the State A girls basketball tournament at Dahlberg Arena.
Browning also advanced to the consolation semifinals with a win over Butte Central in the first loser-out game for each team.
Miles City will play 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Missoula Sentinel against the loser of the Havre vs. Dillon semifinal game for a berth in the third-place game. Browning will play 10:30 a.m. Saturday at UM against the loser of the Billings Central vs. Hardin semifinal game for a trip to the third-place game.
The third day of action concludes with two semifinal games: Billings Central vs. Hardin playing at 6:30 p.m. and Dillon vs. Havre at 8 p.m.
On Saturday, the third-place game will be at 4:30 p.m. and the championship game will be at 8 p.m. Both games will be at UM.
Miles City 52, Hamilton 43
Miles City, the Eastern A No. 4 seed, shot a blistering 53.3 percent from the field to knock off Hamilton, the Western A No. 2 seed, in a loser-out game.
Veronica Turck poured in a team-high 18 points and hit three triples as Miles City shot 8 for 17 from beyond the arc. Lainey Smith added a trio of 3-pointers on her way to 11 points. Miles City led 8-7 after the first quarter, 24-22 at the half and 39-30 entering the final frame.
Layne Kearns led Hamilton with 17 points, while Taryn Searle added 11. Searle was 1 for 9 on 3-pointers and Kearns was 0 for 4 as Hamilton went 2 for 16.
The Broncs had an 11-6 edge in offensive rebounds, put up 48 field goal attempts to Miles City's 30 but shot just 29.2 percent from the field. They were outrebounded 30-21 overall.
Hamilton went 0-2 at the tournament to finish the season 20-6 under third-year coach Richard Griffin. He's led them to state all three seasons and returns his top two players in junior guards Kearns and Searle for their senior year.
Browning 71, Butte Central 63
Browning, the Western A No. 3 seed, shot 45.9 percent from the field one game after shooting 18.2 percent to win a high-scoring affair against Butte Central, the Western A No. 5 seed, in a loser-out game.
Mecca Bull Child poured in 24 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out four assists, all team highs for the Indians. She went 8 for 9 at the free throw line as Browning finished 11 for 15.
Amari Calf Robe and Sugar Spoonhunter scored 12 points apiece and each hit two 3-pointers as Browning went 4 for 13 from deep. The Indians led 16-12 after one quarter, 34-22 at the half and 52-39 entering the fourth quarter.
Brooke Badovinac scored 30 points to finish with 92 over three games as Butte Central went 1-2 at the tournament to finish the season 17-12. Sofee Thatcher added 24 points, nine rebounds, five steals and three assists.
This story will be updated.
