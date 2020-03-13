BILLINGS — Dillon used a fast start Friday at the Class A girls state basketball tournament to hold off Hamilton 45-39 in a loser-out game at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
The Beavers rolled to a 12-1 lead after the first quarter and then pulled away in the fourth after the Broncs got within 29-27 by the end of the third.
Tylia DeJohn scored 13 points and Josey Jones added 10 for the Beavers (16-8). Dillon will play another loser-out game at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Metra.
Hamilton was led by Layne Kearns’ 11 points. The Broncs finished the season 14-9.
Browning 48, Corvallis 41
Tatum Running Crane had 11 points and Tamika Guardipee added 10 to lead the fourth-ranked Indians (19-5).
Browning built a 32-17 halftime lead, and though Corvallis got within single digits the Blue Devils never fully closed the gap.
Corvallis playing in just its second state tournament in program history, finished the season 16-8. The Blue Devils were led by Isabel Evans' 14 points and 14 rebounds. Madeline Gilder added 11.
This story will be updated.
