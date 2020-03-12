BILLINGS — Billings Central and Havre were dialed in, you might say, on the opening Thursday afternoon of the Class A girls state basketball tournament.
The No. 2 Rams and No. 3 Blue Ponies, who could have easily looked ahead to a possible semifinal showdown, instead took to the business at hand. And then took care of that business.
Havre, the two-time defending state champion, opened the tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark with a 62-33 win over Hamilton. Billings Central followed with a 47-24 win over Dillon.
Those wins, of course, set up another epic battle for the two title contenders: Though Billings Central has won the last three meetings with Havre, including a win over the Blue Ponies in the Eastern A championship just under two weeks ago, two of the wins have been in overtime. The teams played another overtime game in 2019 won by Havre.
So, the distance between the Rams (20-2) and the Blue Ponies (21-2), who will tangle at 6:30 p.m. Friday? Yeah, it isn’t much.
“It just comes down to details and playing one possession basketball,” Rams coach Jetton Ailes said. “You can’t get caught up and you have to weather the storms and you have to be good for 32 minutes.
“This group is very capable and we have high expectations of them. I think that’s what make them competitive.”
Later, top-ranked Hardin also advanced to the semifinals with a 64-38 win over Browning.
Then, in the last game of the night, Livingston made it a four-game sweep for the Eastern A by beating Corvallis 51-48. Livingston (14-10) will meet Southeast A conference foe Hardin (20-2) in Friday’s second semifinal at 8 p.m.
“I think it goes to show how tough our side of the state is all year,” Livingston coach Megan Burns said. “Us, personally, I think we play in the toughest conference in the state with Laurel, Hardin and Billings Central.
“We go 0-6 in conference play, but we get to play against these teams that are in state championship games and it helps us raise our level of play to meet that.”
Billings Central 47, Dillon 24
Olivia Moten-Schell scored 21 points and the Rams allowed just 10 points after the first quarter to pull away in the first-round game.
Dillon led 14-13 after the first quarter, but the Rams outscored the Beavers 34-10 the rest of the way.
“We came out a little slow and we weren’t doing our job on the defensive end,” said Moten-Schell, who had 14 first-half points and tied with teammate Isabelle Erickson for a game-high seven rebounds. “When the first quarter ended, Jett talked to us and said, ‘This is what needs to be done.’ So we went out there and we did it.”
Mya Hansen added 10 points for the Rams.
Tylia DeJohn, Lauryn Petersen and Josey Jones all scored five points for Dillon (15-8), which made just one field goal out of 17 attempts in the second half. After leading by one following the first quarter, the Beavers were down 31-18 by halftime.
“The second quarter we started playing a little scared,” Dillon coach John Hansen said. “We let Moten-Schell really affect us inside. I thought we were doing a lot of watching … we were reacting, not anticipating shots and stuff like that. We kind of let it get away from us in the second quarter.”
Dillon (15-8) plays Hamilton Friday at noon in a loser-out game.
Havre 62, Hamilton 33
After a quick opening salvo from the Broncs, Havre found its footing and went on to the big win.
Kyndall Keller scored 13 points and Kadia Miller added 12 to lead a parade of 11 Blue Ponies into the scoring column.
The Broncs scored the first four points of the game, but the Blue Ponies responded with a 10-0 run to close the first quarter. It was the first of many long scoring runs for Havre.
Havre built that first run to 14 consecutive points before closing the second quarter on a 13-3 burst after the Broncs had closed within 14-10.
Then, another 14-0 run to start the second half really put the game away.
“Our (assistant) coach Kelly Veis always says it’s our game, don’t focus on the other team, focus on us,” Miller said. “Make every possession count and make simple look good. All that stuff, put it together, it forms an almost perfect game of basketball, though I would say no game of basketball is ever perfect.”
Layne Kearns led Hamilton with 13 points.
“I’m really proud of my team,” said Broncs coach Richard Griffin, who has four freshmen and sophomores on his tournament roster. “We had a lot of breakdowns, but that comes with experience. Havre’s obviously been here and has that experience. They stay disciplined and they don’t get worked up. That’s what we’re trying to do, too, but we have young players.”
Hardin 64, Browning 38
The Bulldogs’ Kamber Good Luck hit her first three shots of the game, and it was a good omen.
The sophomore guard had 16 points by halftime, and thanks in large part to a high-scoring second quarter, the Bulldogs had a 37-14 lead.
By the end of the game, Hardin coach Cindy Farmer could do some nit-picking — she felt defensively the Bulldogs lost some focus and sent No. 4 Browning to the free-throw line too many times — but overall the Bulldogs did what they needed to do as they continue their chase to reach the state championship game for the fourth straight season.
“We just had to focus on what we do,” Farmer said. “Control the things we can control. Our emphasis was on defense. We really wanted to limit (Tamika) Guardipee and (Dulci) Skunkcap and really get them out of rhythm and I thought the girls did a good job of that.”
Good Luck finished with 18 points, and Marie Five added 14 to go along with nine rebounds. Good Luck finished 7 of 13 from the floor, including 4 of 6 from the 3-point line.
“I just came out confident and shot the ball,” Good Luck said.
Skunkcap finished with 15 points for the Indians, who shot just 12% in the first half and 27% for the game.
Browning (18-5) dropped into loser-out play, where the Indians will play Corvallis at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Livingston 51, Corvallis 48
Four years ago, Abby Kokot, Ryleah Floyd, Shania Johnson and Sylvie Schoenen were freshmen starters on a Rangers team that one won game. In between then and now, there was also a series of coaching changes.
But now the Rangers, who are at state for the first time since 2008, find themselves in the semifinals after rallying from a five-point deficit with 3:45 to play. Bobbi Lima broke the game’s final tie — there were 10 of them, to go with nine lead changes — on a free throw with 2:08 to play, and Livingston went 6 of 8 from the line thereafter to just hold off the Blue Devils.
“Especially, as a senior, it’s so rewarding,” said Kokot, who scored a team-high 10 points, along with Taylor Young. “I’ve put in so much time, our whole team has in so much time … we’ve peaked here at the end of the season and that’s what’s getting us on a run. Divisionals we did well and now we just won this game, and I know the momentum is going to keep us going.”
Corvallis, playing in just its second state tournament in school history, was led by Madeline Gilder’s 13 points. Hanna Hutchison added 11 and Isabel Evans had nine points and 10 rebounds.
The Blue Devils (16-7), after taking a 40-35 lead on a three-point play by Evans with 4:41 to play, didn’t make another field goal until Hutchison’s 3-pointer made it 50-48 with 18.4 to play. Corvallis had three shots at a game-tying shot, none of which were very good looks, but couldn’t make the tying basket.
“I’m very proud of my girls’ effort, they played hard, but give it to Livingston,” Corvallis coach Andy Knapp said. “My girls played hard enough to win but just came up a little bit short.”
