The Havre girls won the second of back-to-back Class A titles against Billings Central last March in Missoula, defeating the Rams 37-30. It's the Blue Ponies' eighth championship and fifth in the last five years.
BOZEMAN — It's a time-honored sports cliche to describe a tournament as "wide open", but it's a solid argument for Class A girls state basketball at Montana State University this week.
Though Dillon stood out as the early favorite, the Beavers have proven human toward the end of the season while two-time defending champion Havre has elevated its game with a healthy lineup.
Meanwhile, the remainder of the field has taken turns beating up on the others since December.
Here is an overview of the 2023 Class A girls high school basketball tournament:
Dates: Thursday-Saturday.
Site: Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, Montana State University.
2022 champion: Havre.
2023 field: Dillon (20-2), Hardin (15-6), Laurel (17-6), Frenchtown (16-4), Billings Central (18-3), Hamilton (14-6), Browning (19-3), Havre (17-4).
Storylines:
• Can healthy Havre make it three straight? The Blue Ponies downed Billings Central 37-30 a year ago in Missoula to go back-to-back and win their eighth championship. Havre is a modest — for them — 17-4 this season but enters the tournament on a 12-game winning streak, having dispatched all three of their divisional foes by double digits. What's changed? One of the Blue Ponies' top players, Yelena Miller, missed the first 13 games with an injury. She's back, averaging 12 points and nearly eight rebounds in her last five games, and so is Havre, which has won the last four state championships played (Billings Central and Hardin shared in the 2020 COVID-19 year).
• Will Dillon regain its early-season form?: The youthful Beavers were dominant to start the season, winning their first 17 games — all but two by double digits — and sitting atop the 406mtsports.com rankings most of the way. But Dillon, which has no seniors, stumbled 49-40 to Frenchtown and then fell 55-51 to Hamilton in divisional action before routing Browning 58-30 to place third.
• Will Browning regain its early-season form?: Like Dillon, the Runnin' Indians came runnin' out of the gate, also winning their first 17 games before a 60-57 overtime loss to Havre to close the regular season. The Indians, who spent a good part of the season ranked second behind Dillon, then fell 53-47 to Frenchtown at divisionals before finishing third. Browning is hungry for its first state title in 27 years. Mecca Bullchild has been the team leader, averaging nearly 15 points, four rebounds and four assists per game.
• Don't sleep on Billings Central: The Rams are always a factor, though they haven't won on the floor since 2012. They figure to be in the chase again this week after fashioning a 18-3 season that includes a loss to Class AA powerhouse Billings West plus tight losses to Hardin and Miles City, squads they also defeated. Senior point guard Lauren Dull is a relentless proven winner and sophomore post Coral Old Bull is a double-digit scoring machine.
• Beware the sleeper teams: With Dillon and Browning the natural focus after their 17-0 starts, Frenchtown and Hamilton lurked in the shadows. Both seized upon their opportunities. Frenchtown, which lost by 20 in its season opener to Browning, knocked off the Indians on the way to sweeping to the divisional championship. Hamilton, which split with Frenchtown during the regular season, toppled Dillon at divisionals before falling to Frenchtown in the title game. Frenchtown has won 14 of its last 16, Hamilton nine of its last 11.
• Sleeper teams Part II: Hardin's record is ho-hum by Bulldogs standards but it's worth noting they've defeated fellow tournament teams Frenchtown, Hamilton, Havre, Laurel (twice) and Billings Central this winter, the latter at last week's divisional tournament after losing the first two meetings. Of the six losses, five are to tournament teams. Laurel started 13-2 before hitting a tougher road. All but one of the Locomotives' defeats have been to tournament teams, and they've beaten Havre and Hardin.
