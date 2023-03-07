2022 Class A girls basketball - Havre Blue Ponies (copy)

The Havre girls won the second of back-to-back Class A titles against Billings Central last March in Missoula, defeating the Rams 37-30. It's the Blue Ponies' eighth championship and fifth in the last five years. 

 TOM BAUER/Missoulian

BOZEMAN — It's a time-honored sports cliche to describe a tournament as "wide open", but it's a solid argument for Class A girls state basketball at Montana State University this week.

Though Dillon stood out as the early favorite, the Beavers have proven human toward the end of the season while two-time defending champion Havre has elevated its game with a healthy lineup.

