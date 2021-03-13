GREAT FALLS  Brooke Berry led three players in double figures as Billings Skyview pulled away from a tight first quarter to drub Bozeman 60-39 to earn a berth in the third-place game at the Class AA girls state basketball tournament Saturday at Four Seasons Arena.

Cami Harris scored 13 and Breanna Williams 11 for the Falcons, who trailed by a  point after one quarter but were up six at halftime and 15 after three quarters.

Skyview will face Billings West, a 33-31 winner over Great Falls.

Macy Mayer scored 14 for Bozeman.

Billings West 33, Great Falls 31

Taylor Chirrick scored 10 points and Sydney Pierce nine as the Golden Bears ground out a win over the Bison.

Great Falls led by four after one quarter but West went on a 12-2 run in the second quarter for a four-point halftime lead. The game was nip-and-tuck from there.

Alison Harris scored 15 points to lead all scorers for the Bison.

