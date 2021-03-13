GREAT FALLS — It may not have been a repeat as state champion, which was the goal, but following a win over Billings Skyview in the third-place game of the Class AA girls state basketball tournament Saturday at the Four Seasons Arena, the Golden Bears will go home with a trophy.
It wasn’t easy though, not by a long shot.
First, West had to knock out a pesky Great Falls High, which it did, 34-33. Then, came a matchup with crosstown rival Billings Skyview. Yet, a trio of first-half 3-pointers by Kaycee Rider gave the Bears an early advantage, one they wouldn’t relinquish in a 59-29 victory.
"We talked about how the last couple of days weren't really a reflection of who we are as a team," Billings West head coach Charlie Johnson said. "This morning we were still kind of sluggish, but this afternoon Kaycee Rider got us started. The energy was there, the enthusiasm was there and it was a total team effort."
In addition to Rider’s 10 first-half points on two treys and a four-point play, Kaitlin Grossman connected from deep, helping West build a 24-12 lead at halftime.
The Bears, who lost just two games all season, including Friday’s semifinal to Helena Capital, extended the lead in the third quarter and after a buzzer beater at the end of the stanza from Taylee Chirrick, West led 41-18.
Rider led the Bears with 15 points, but Chirrick came off the bench to score 14 points, dish out three assists and get three steals in the win. Grossman also put forth a dominant effort with 11 points and 12 rebounds.
MG Spotted Bear led the way for Skyview with 8 points. Brooke Berry and Breanna Williams both had seven.
"I think that Taylee Chirrick showed she is one of the best players in the state," Johnson said. "And I just think (three straight trophies) says a lot about our program. We have excellent players, excellent coaches, excellent parents and we just have a great culture."
The third-place trophy was the third straight state tournament trophy for West, which was co-champions in 2020 and state runner-up in 2019.
Billings Skyview 60, Bozeman 39
Brooke Berry led three players in double figures as Billings Skyview pulled away from a tight first quarter to drub Bozeman 60-39 to earn a berth in the third-place game at the Class AA girls state basketball tournament Saturday at Four Seasons Arena.
Cami Harris scored 13 and Breanna Williams 11 for the Falcons, who trailed by a point after one quarter but were up six at halftime and 15 after three quarters.
Skyview will face Billings West, a 33-31 winner over Great Falls.
Macy Mayer scored 14 for Bozeman.
Billings West 33, Great Falls 31
Taylor Chirrick scored 10 points and Sydney Pierce nine as the Golden Bears ground out a win over the Bison.
Great Falls led by four after one quarter but West went on a 12-2 run in the second quarter for a four-point halftime lead. The game was nip-and-tuck from there.
Alison Harris scored 15 points to lead all scorers for the Bison.
