GREAT FALLS — There was nothing pretty or exciting about the way that Billings West won its quarterfinal game in the Class AA state girls basketball tournament Wednesday.
But an ugly win at the state tournament can be a beautiful thing and for the Golden Bears, their 37-28 triumph over Kalispell Glacier at the Four Seasons Arena was as pretty as it needed to be.
"We got that first win now and we can sort of breathe," Billings West head coach Charlie Johnson said.
The victory also sets up a highly-anticipated matchup with Helena Capital in the semifinals, in a matchup of the two defending co-champions in Class AA girls basketball from 2020.
"It's going to be an exciting matchup and it's one that everyone has wanted to see for a while now," Johnson said. "Both teams are still really talented and at this time of year, it just comes down to who makes more plays."
In the first quarter Wednesday against Glacier, West jumped out to a 13-6 lead and after each team managed just six points in the second stanza, it was 19-12 Golden Bears at the break.
In the second half, a 13-point third that included a 3-pointer and another hoop from Kaycee Rider, helped West extend its lead and in the fourth quarter, the Bears held on for their 15th in of the season.
"We have a lot of talent, but we are a team," Johnson said. "Kaycee Rider, she really stepped up for us today and that's just how our team is. They don't care who scores or who gets the credit, they just want to win. They are just enjoying the ride and hopefully, we can keep it going."
Rider led the way for West with 16 points, 11 coming in the second half. Emma Anderson was the high scorer for Glacier with 10. Ellie Keller added eight.
Helena Capital 51, Billings Skyview 34
For three quarters and change, Billings Skyview went toe-to-toe with defending co-state champion Helena Capital in the first round of the Class AA girls state tournament.
But the Bruin onslaught, which started in the third quarter, when Capital scored 19 points — which was more than they did in the entire first half — continued in the fourth quarter. A 3-point play from Dani Bartsch and a 3-pointer from Mara McGinley helped spark a 14-1 run for Capital to end the game.
That run allowed the Bruins to advance with a 51-34 win in the quarterfinals Wednesday at the Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls.
"We had to get through that first half," Capital head coach Katie Garcin-Forba said. "They were very aggressive and they wanted to get us off our game a little bit and they did a great job of that in the first half."
McGinley, who led Class AA in 3-point makes this season, jumpstarted a sluggish Bruin offense in the third quarter with nine points. She hit twice from beyond the arc and the second triple gave Capital a 26-23 lead after the Bruins were down 17-16 at intermission.
Then, McGinley added a 3-point play and heading to the fourth, Capital found itself up 35-25.
Brooke Berry and Skyview were able to trim the lead to four points early in the final stanza, but Bartsch's 3-point play and a dominant fourth-quarter effort, as well as McGinley's trey, iced the win.
Dani Bartsch led the Bruins with 14 points and 18 rebounds. McGinley added 12 points as did Paige Bartsch in the win. Berry led the way for Skyview with 14 points. Cami Harris pitched in with 11.
"Dani was everywhere for us," Garcin-Forba said. "She does such a great job of getting momentum for us and she did that in the second half. She got aggressive and attacked and really did a great job for us."
Capital (15-1) is now headed to the state semis. Skyview (12-4) will head to the loser-out bracket.
