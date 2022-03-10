BILLINGS — One semifinal of the Class AA girls state basketball tournament is an all-Billings affair, rivals who know each other well and were separated by just four points the last time they met.
The other semifinal features two programs that have topped 20 wins this season, and who have both reached the championship game in the past two seasons.
Billings West and Missoula Hellgate rolled to first-round wins Thursday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, setting up a showdown between two teams that are in the semis for the fourth year in a row.
West shook off Missoula Sentinel in the second quarter and went on to a 58-48 win. Hellgate followed with a dominating 71-27 victory over Great Falls CMR.
West (20-2) and Hellgate (21-1) have yet to meet this season, but the teams have eyed each other for some time. They met in the semifinals three years ago, with the Golden Bears winning by 20 on their way to a runner-up finish.
The Bears also reached the 2020 championship game before it was canceled due to the encroaching coronavirus pandemic, and they were third at state a year ago. Hellgate reached last year’s title game, where the Knights fell to Helena Capital.
So these programs have a state-tournament pedigree.
“It’s going to be two athletic, talented teams with size,” Hellgate co-coach Brady Henthorn said about Friday’s 3:30 p.m. matchup with West. “It’s going to be a battle. We’re really looking forward to it.”
Charlie Johnson’s Bears rank second in Class AA in scoring and third in scoring defense. The Knights are third and first in those categories.
“I think we match up fine,” Johnson said. “They’re big, we’re big … our athleticism, their athleticism. I think it’ll be a good basketball game.”
Billings Senior (14-9) and Billings Skyview (20-2) will battle in the second semifinal, at 5 p.m., and it’s been a long time coming for both programs.
For Senior, which defeated Kalispell Flathead 58-48, it’s been since 2007 that the Broncs have advanced this far at state. Since the Broncs played the earlier game, their semifinal opponent was unknown by the time coach Connor Silliker answered post-game questions.
Nor did it matter to him who his team would play.
“We’ve talked to the girls to great lengths about the fact that this is a process,” said Silliker, who brought the Broncs to state for the first time in his three seasons at the helm. “We are taking each game, game by game. I’m just really proud of my girls the last two weeks because they really bought into that.”
Skyview cruised past Butte 57-39 in the day’s final game to clinch a semifinal berth for the first time since the Falcons lost the state title game in 1996. The Falcons played Senior in last week’s Eastern A divisional semifinals and came away 52-48 winners.
“We’ve got a big challenge tomorrow,” said Skyview coach Brent Montague, who, like Silliker, is in his third season. “Senior’s going to be ready to play and I know our girls will be ready to play, too.”
Billings Skyview 57, Butte 39
Montague said he studied a lot of film on the Bulldogs and noticed how they were able to keep many games close.
This wasn’t one of those times.
For a while, Butte’s defense was as pesky as the apparently lost bird that found its way into Metra and would flutter to the floor at times during both late-session girls games. But Skyview managed to build a 19-point lead by halftime, and its biggest lead was 29 late in the third quarter.
“Mr. Mon, he says our toughest opponent is always our next opponent,” Skyview senior Brooke Berry said. “Obviously, we want to go far in this tournament but you can’t go far unless you win your first game. So this whole week of practice has been focused on Butte and just taking care of business in this game, and I think that’s exactly what we did.”
Berry and Breanna Williams tied for the game high with 15 points, and Cami Harris added 11 points for the Falcons.
Ashley Olson and Kodie Hoagland scored 10 points apiece for Butte (11-12), which next plays in a loser-out game at 10:30 a.m. Friday against Kalispell Flathead (16-6).
“Skyview’s a really good team,” Butte coach Bryan Arntson said. “But we have goals and need to regroup ourselves a little bit. The kids coming into this arena were a little wide-eyed, but we need to be able to refocus ourselves and play hard tomorrow. I know they will.”
Billings Senior 55, Flathead 47
Though Senior led virtually the entire way — the Broncs trailed 3-0 before forcing the game’s only lead change moments later — it took nine consecutive free throws over the game’s final 4½ minutes to finally put things away.
Allie Cummings led the Broncs with 16 points and Piper Jette added 10. Lauren Cummings and Brenna Linse had identical double-doubles of 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Senior has won six of its last seven games.
“I don’t even know what to say,” said Linse, who has been on the Senior varsity roster since her freshman year. “I’m just so proud of all of us because we just really picked it up. For a while, it was kind of a roller coaster, but since divisionals started we’re just kind of going up and not really having so many waves.”
Flathead was seeking its first semifinal berth since the school’s 2001 state championship in its first state appearance since 2013. The Bravettes were within 33-31 and then 35-33 at the end of the third quarter, but the Broncs finally delivered the knockout blow in the fourth.
Kennedy Moore scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Clare Converse added 13 points for the Bravettes.
“We really weren’t ready for this environment,” said Flathead coach Sam Tudor, whose team trailed 28-19 at the half. “We dropped that game in the first half for sure. Senior was ready to go.”
Missoula Hellgate 71, Great Falls CMR 27
When a team leaves even its own coaches impressed, well, that’s certainly a high mark.
The Knights scored the game’s first 10 points, and though CMR pulled within 16-13 early in the second quarter, it was all Hellgate after that.
“We’re always talking about a peak in March, and that was a good show,” Henthorn said.
Addy Heaphy made 4 of 5 3-point attempts for 13 points to lead the Knights. Bailee Sayler, who topped 1,000 points for her career with an early free throw, finished with 12 points, and Alex Covill added 10 points. The team shot 62% for the game, including 77% in the second half.
“We wanted to come in a make a statement,” Heaphy said. “We just wanted to show other teams what we’re capable of and what we’re ready for.”
The Rustlers certainly found out. CMR had that brief flurry of hope after an Alex Madsen free throw made it a three-point game with 6:15 left in the first half, but it all unraveled in what coach Brian Crosby called a “tidal wave.”
“They just have so many levels,” Crosby said. “When a team plays well like that, that’s capable of doing it, they just keep coming.”
Kendall Stohl and Madsen both finished with six points to lead the Rustlers.
CMR (11-12) will play Sentinel (11-12) in the first loser-out game Friday at 9 a.m.
Billings West 58, Missoula Sentinel 48
Taylee Chirrick normally gets up about 7 a.m. each school day. With a 9 a.m. tip-off looming to start the first round, the West sophomore decided that waking up 10 minutes earlier would be a good plan.
“The game could be at 3 in the morning and Taylee would be ready to play basketball,” Johnson, her coach, said.
Indeed she was.
Chirrick spurred the Bears in the second quarter and finished with 22 points and 14 rebounds in the tournament-opening win over Sentinel.
She scored her team’s first three field goals to start the second quarter, and when Layla Baumann hit her first 3-pointer, the Bears’ lead went from 11-6 to 22-8 with five minutes left before halftime.
Sentinel shot just 15% (2 for 13) in the first half and trailed 28-16.
The Spartans, though, found themselves in the second half and got within 30-28 on a 3-pointer by Megan Hamilton with 3:10 left in the third quarter. West responded with an 8-2 run to close the quarter and spent the rest of the game nursing the lead.
“It just starts on defense,” Chirrick said. “We just need to be a little bit stronger on the defensive end because that’s what pushes our offense.”
Emily McMurry led the Spartans with 12 points and Hamilton finished with 10.
“We talked about all the good things they did in the second half, because there were tons of them,” said Sentinel coach Sarah Pfeifer, who saw her team shoot 50% after halftime. “That looked like the team we want to be, and so I was proud of that.”
