BILLINGS — Billings West and Missoula Hellgate rolled to first-round wins Thursday during the Class AA girls basketball state tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, setting up a semifinal of two programs that have topped 20 wins this season.
West shook off Missoula Sentinel in the second quarter and went on to a 58-48 win, while Hellgate followed that up with a dominating 71-27 victory over Great Falls CMR.
West (20-2) and Hellgate (21-1) have yet to meet this season, but the teams have eyed each other for some time. The Golden Bears finished third at state a year ago; the Knights finished second.
“It’s going to be two athletic, talented teams with size,” Hellgate co-coach Brady Henthorn said about Friday’s 3:30 p.m. matchup with West. “It’s going to be a battle. We’re really looking forward to it.”
Charlie Johnson’s Bears rank second in Class AA in scoring and third in scoring defense. The Knights are third and first in those categories.
“I think we match up fine,” Johnson said. “They’re big, we’re big … our athleticism, their athleticism. I think it’ll be a good basketball game.”
Later in the day, Billings Senior (14-9) advanced to the semifinals for the first time since the 2006-07 season by beating Kalispell Flathead 55-47. The Broncs will play either Billings Skyview or Butte at 5 p.m. on Friday.
“We’ve talked to the girls to great lengths about the fact that this is a process,” said Senior coach Connor Silliker, who brought the Broncs to state for the first time in his three seasons at the helm. “We are taking each game game by game. I’m just really proud of my girls the last two weeks because they really bought into that.”
Senior 55, Flathead 47
Though Senior led virtually the entire way — the Broncs trailed 3-0 before forcing the game’s only lead change moments later — it took ninth consecutive free throws over the game’s final 4 ½ minutes to finally put things away.
Allie Cummings led the Broncs with 16 points and Piper Jette added 10. Lauren Cummings and Brenna Linse had identical double-doubles of 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Senior has won six of its last seven games.
“I don’t even know what to say,” said Linse, who has been on the Senior varsity roster since her freshman year. “I’m just so proud of all of us because we just really picked it up. For a while, it was kind of a rollercoaster, but since divisionals started we’re just kind of going up and not really having so many waves.”
Flathead was seeking its first semifinal berth since the school’s 2001 state championship in its first state appearance since 2013. The Bravettes were within 33-31 and then 35-33 at the end of the third quarter, but the Broncs finally delivered the knockout blow in the fourth.
Kennedy Moore scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Clare Converse added 13 points for the Bravettes (16-6), who will play a 10:30 a.m. loser-out game on Friday.
“We really weren’t ready for this environment,” said Flathead coach Sam Tudor, whose team trailed 28-19 at the half. “We dropped that game in the first half for sure. Senior was ready to go.”
Hellgate 71, CMR 27
When a team leaves even its own coaches impressed, well, that’s certainly a high mark.
The Knights scored the game’s first 10 points, and though CMR pulled within 16-13 early in the second quarter, it was all Hellgate after that.
“We’re always talking about a peak in March, and that was a good show,” Henthorn said.
Addy Heaphy made 4 of 5 3-point attempts for 13 points to lead the Knights. Bailee Sayler, who topped 1,000 points for her career with an early free throw, finished with 12 points, and Alex Covill added 10 points. The team shot 62% for the game, including 77% in the second half.
“We wanted to come in a make a statement,” Heaphy said. “We just wanted to show other teams what we’re capable of and what we’re ready for.”
The Rustlers certainly found out. CMR had that brief flurry of hope after an Alex Madsen free throw made it a three-point game with 6:15 left in the first half, but it all unraveled in what coach Brian Crosby called a “tidal wave.”
“They just have so many levels,” Crosby said. “When a team plays well like that, that’s capable of doing it, they just keep coming.”
Kendall Stohl and Madsen both finished with six points to lead the Rustlers (11-12), who will play Missoula Sentinel (11-12) in a loser-out game Friday at 9 a.m.
West 58, Sentinel 48
Taylee Chirrick normally gets up about 7 a.m. each school day. With a 9 a.m. tip-off looming to start the first round of the Class AA girls basketball tournament on Thursday, the Billings West sophomore decided that waking up 10 minutes earlier would be a good plan.
“The game could be at 3 in the morning and Taylee would be ready to play basketball,” Johnson, her coach, said.
Indeed she was.
Chirrick spurred the Bears in the second quarter and finished with 22 points and 14 rebounds in the tournament-opening win over Sentinel.
The West sophomore guard scored her team’s first three field goals to start the quarter, and when Layla Baumann hit her first 3-pointer, the Bears’ lead went from 11-6 to 22-8 with five minutes left before halftime.
Sentinel shot just 15% (2 for 13) in the first half and trailed 28-16.
The Spartans, though, found themselves in the second half and got within 30-28 on a 3-pointer by Megan Hamilton with 3:10 left in the third quarter. West responded with an 8-2 run to close the quarter and spent the rest of the game nursing the lead.
“It just starts on defense,” Chirrick said. “We just need to be a little bit stronger on the defensive end because that’s what pushes our offense.”
Emily McMurry led the Spartans with 12 points and Hamilton finished with 10.
“We talked about all the good things they did in the second half, because there were tons of them,” said Sentinel coach Sarah Pfeifer, who saw her team shoot 50% after halftime. “That looked like the team we want to be, and so I was proud of that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.