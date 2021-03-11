GREAT FALLS — It took more than four quarters for Bozeman and Missoula Sentinel to decide their Class AA quarterfinal game.
But when Nicole D'Agostino knocked down a triple early in the overtime period, it was the shot in the arm the Hawks needed to sneak past Missoula Sentinel in overtime 48-45 Thursday inside the Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls.
D'Agostino, who came off the bench for Bozeman, which had three starters foul out, connected on another shot with 49 seconds left to push the Hawks lead to four and then, Bozeman made enough free throws in the closing seconds to hold on.
"It was a grind," Bozeman head coach Erika Gustavsen said. "But our girls persevered. We had to have some kids come in and play in tough situations and they really stepped up. They just found a way to make plays."
In the first half, both teams struggled to make plays, and baskets, but due to 12 made free throws in the first half, Sentinel led 16-14 at the half.
In the third, a trey from Emily Williams sparked 13-2 run for Bozeman to go up seven points, but the lead was trimmed to 27-22 for the Hawks after three.
Brooke Stayner was able to give the Spartans the lead early in the fourth, which started a back-and-forth stanza. Gabby Klein scored multiple times down the stretch for Bozeman, but the two teams were deadlocked, 33-33 after 32 minutes of play, setting the stage for D'Agostino's overtime three.
Once Bozeman got the lead in the extra frame, it wouldn't relinquish it, thanks in part to a layup by Klein on a backdoor cut that pushed the margin to four.
"She really showed up tonight," Gustavsen said of Klein. "I told her after, 'Thanks for staying in the game.' She really shifted gears in the second quarter and played really good basketball. She attacked, she finished and she's been great for us all year."
The victory moves the Hawks into the Class AA semifinals Friday night at 7:30. Klein led Bozeman with 20 points in the win. Stayner paced Missoula Sentinel with 13.
"We are excited to have this opportunity," Gustavsen said. "We are just trying to take it one game at a time."
Missoula Hellgate 46, Great Falls 27
In the last quarterfinal game, the Missoula Hellgate Knights did one thing most teams weren’t able to in the first round, which is avoid a cold start.
The Knights scored 16 points in the first quarter against Great Falls and opened an 18-2 lead before taking a 12-point lead into the half.
Great Falls was better offensively in the third quarter, but the Knights hit three shots from beyond the arc, including the second make from 3-point range by Addy Heaphy, as the lead increased to 34-17 after three quarters. Hellgate eventually advanced with a 46-27 win.
"It's starts with the energy that we bring on the defensive end," Hellgate head coach Brady Henthorn said of his team's fast start. "We always talk about what you can control and it starts on the defensive side where you can work hard, then you can see the ball go in the hole and ride from there."
Heaphy led all scorers in the game with 12 points. She also made three 3-pointers. Bailee Sayler added 10 points and six rebounds, while Alison Harris was the top scorer for Great Falls High with 11.
Hellgate (15-1) will now face Bozeman on Friday night in the Class AA state semifinals. It’s the second straight trip to the semifinals for the Knights. Helena Capital and Billings West, the 2020 AA co-state champions will meet in the other semifinal at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
"We are just looking forward to competing again," Henthorn said. "Bozeman is another great team. We haven't seen them before, but it's another opportunity and we'll see if we can get to that next game on Saturday."
