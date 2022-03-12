BILLINGS — Four years ago, Billings Skyview was a one-win program.
Saturday night, the Falcons claimed the school’s first Class AA state girls basketball championship by beating Missoula Hellgate 54-44 at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Breanna Williams scored 25 points and Brooke Berry added 15 to help the Falcons (22-2) complete their ascension from “worst-to-first,” as Berry called it.
Berry was a starting freshman on that one-win team, and though she fouled out with 10 seconds remaining in her final high school game, she couldn’t have cared less.
“I would have loved to be on the court,” Berry said, her eyes finally starting to dry from tears of joy. “But, I mean, this whole team is amazing and for all of us to experience this together, it didn’t matter if I was on the court or the sideline. Because we all did it together.”
Bailee Sayler scored a team-high 18 points for the Knights, who finished as runners-up for the second season in a row. Lauren Dick added 10 points, but the Knights, who were clicking so well the first two games of this tournament, couldn’t find a way to solve the Falcons’ zone.
Hellgate’s senior class, though, goes out having won three tournament trophies: A third, and two seconds. They just didn’t get the one they were hoping for.
“Just being right there two years in a row makes it tough,” said Hellgate co-coach Brady Henthorn, whose team also finished 22-2. “But like I keep saying, credit to these girls. They come out, they work hard every single day.”
Trailing by eight at the break, the Knights tried to make a charge early in the third quarter.
Dick began the half by somehow grabbing an offensive rebound between two Skyview defenders and turned it into a three-point play. Williams, though, answered with a rebound put-back of her own at the other end.
When Sayler drilled a 3 to get Hellgate within 28-24, Cami Harris responded with a long triple to get the lead back to seven.
The Knights eventually whittled the deficit to 47-44 with 1:29 left in the game on a Sayler three-point play.
But Skyview scored the game’s final seven points, all from free throws.
Williams, only a sophomore, was 4 for 4 from the line during that span. All game the 6-foot-2 post showed why NCAA Division I programs are already giving her serious attention.
She made 7 of 8 attempts from the floor, 11 of 12 from the free-throw line, and continually took the ball to the basket. Williams showed the atmosphere wasn’t too big for her.
“Obviously, the seniors have been to the lowest of the low,” she said. “Just me coming in, I wanted to make a presence and help the program.”
When coach Brent Montague was hired to take over the program for the 2019-20 season, the Falcons made their first state appearance since 2001 but lost both games. But it was a step.
Step two came last year when Skyview won two games at state before finishing fourth to Billings West.
The final step came Saturday night. Skyview previously made one state championship appearance, losing to Bozeman in 1996.
This group of Falcons just made their own history.
“Well, I’m a little bit speechless,” Montague said, having to almost yell above the raucous celebration going on just a few feet away. “Not 100% sure what just happened right now. Other than the fact that I know we’ve got a really good team of kids.
“They didn’t come in here hoping they were going to win this game. Hellgate’s a really good team, we all know that. But (the Falcons) didn’t come in here hoping they can win this game. They came here to win the game, and that’s what they did.”
Well into the boys’ championship game that followed, Skyview players remained in full uniform, roaming the concourses and locker room hallways of Metra with the celebratory basketball net and taking photos with the state championship trophy.
Seniors Sydney Rude and MG Spotted Bear were freshmen, too, four years ago and played in a handful of games on that one-win team. Harris, who scored seven points against Hellgate, became a starter her sophomore season. And Jordan Olson-Keck, another senior, played perhaps her best games of the season at state.
They were all a part of what Berry called a “Cinderella story.”
“We deserve this,” Berry said, speaking for all her teammates. “Once we got it, it was just the most … it’s the best feeling in the world. This is the best day of my life.”
And it didn’t matter where she was when the final horn sounded.
Kalispell Flathead 53, Missoula Sentinel 44
Kalispell Flathead girls basketball coach Sam Tudor emerged from a joyous locker room, where his team had been singing — almost yelling, really — along to Journey’s 1981 hit “Don’t Stop Believing,” which sounded to be at full blast.
“My ears are ringing,” he said to no one in particular.
Flathead’s first trip to the state tournament in nine years turned out to be productive and the impetus for the celebration.
The Bravettes bounced back from a first-round loss and claimed the third-place trophy by beating Missoula Sentinel. The Bravettes hadn’t won tournament hardware since 2007, when that group of Bravettes also placed third.
“It took us a while to get comfortable on this court, but they started performing like I knew they would,” Tudor said of his team, which won three in a row at the tournament, including two on Saturday, after Thursday’s loss to finish the season 19-6. “I had a lot of confidence we could do it.
“Even just this last game, they’re kind of sleepwalking right now. They’re going to sleep well this week. But they’ve earned it. I’m just humbled and proud.”
Kennedy Moore scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Maddy Moy added 11 points for the Bravettes. The team’s lone senior, Clare Converse, closed her career with a seven-point, five-rebound performance.
Flathead trailed 31-24 with 5:10 to go in the third quarter, but a 12-0 run gave the Bravettes a 36-31 lead heading into the fourth. Sentinel never regained the lead, though the Spartans were within 42-41 at one point.
“It was just guts,” Tudor said. “I mean, I didn’t go very deep on my bench and when I did, the bench came through when we needed them. So, just a great performance. It’s good to see Clare go out on a win. It’s pretty rare what they accomplished today, so a lot of guts.”
Emily McElmurry led Sentinel (13-13) with 15 points and Olivia Huntsinger added nine.
Flathead 53, West 50
Kennedy Moore scored 15 points in the second half to help the Bravettes advance to the third-place. Kalispell overtook the Golden Bears after West led by two at halftime and 44-39 after three quarters. Moore finished with a game-high 21 and Maddy Moy added 13 for the Bravettes.
Taylee Chirrick had 18 points to lead the Bears, who were trying to repeat their third-place finish of a year ago but instead ended their 20-4 season without a trophy.
Sentinel 59, Senior 45
Sentinel moved on the the third-place game as four Spartans scored in double figures, led by Kodi Fraser’s 17 points. She also had nine rebounds.
Olivia Huntsinger added 12 points, Emily McElmurry 11 and Brooke Stayner 10 for the Spartans, who lost to Senior by 13 points back in December.
Senior led 27-24 at halftime, but the Broncs were outscored 35-18 in the second half.
Lauren Cummings scored 10 points, grabbed nine rebounds and had four steals, and Allie Cummings finished with nine points to lead the Broncs, who finished the season 14-11.
