BILLINGS — Kalispell Flathead and Missoula Sentinel will play for third place at the Class AA girls state basketball tournament after winning loser-out games Saturday morning.
Flathead topped Billings West 53-50 at Billings Skyview High School, while Sentinel defeated Billings Senior 59-45 at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
The Bravettes (18-6) and Spartans (13-12) will play at 3:30 p.m. at Metra. The teams split two games this season: Flathead won the first 53-51, and Sentinel took the second 53-50.
Flathead 53, West 50
Kennedy Moore scored 15 points in the second half to help the Bravettes overtake the Golden Bears after West led by two at halftime and 44-39 after three quarters. Moore finished with a game-high 21 and Maddy Moy added 13 for the Bravettes.
Taylee Chirrick had 18 points to lead the Bears, who were trying to repeat their third-place finish of a year ago but instead ended their 20-4 season without a trophy.
Sentinel 59, Senior 45
Four Spartans scored in double figures, led by Kodi Fraser’s 17 points. She also had nine rebounds.
Olivia Huntsinger added 12 points, Emily McElmurry 11 and Brooke Stayner 10 for the Spartans, who lost to Senior by 13 points back in December.
Senior led 27-24 at halftime, but the Broncs were outscored 35-18 in the second half.
Lauren Cummings scored 10 points, grabbed nine rebounds and had four steals, and Allie Cummings finished with nine points to lead the Broncs, who finished the season 14-11.
This story will be updated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.